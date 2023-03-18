A Struggle For Relevance

WORKING People’s Alliance (WPA) executive member David Hinds, based on his rants, behaviours, and actions throughout his political life in Guyana, has proven his obsession with creating discord through racially charged comments and extreme insinuations.

On his weekly virtual programme, “Politics 101,” Hinds referred to the Indo-Guyanese People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) member Geeta Chandan-Edmond, the Stabroek News newspaper and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) as “slaver[sic] catchers,” for condemning racist and incendiary remarks made by WPA members, Tacuma Ogunseye and Rhonda Layne.

Psychology teaches us that such behaviour can be due to a lack of exposure to diverse perspectives, experiences, and cultures, as well as a lack of education and understanding about the negative impact of racism.

Another possible reason is that some politicians may use divisive tactics, including making racist statements or criticising others based on their race, as a way to gain political power or influence.

This can involve appealing to certain groups of voters who may hold similar beliefs, or using these tactics to distract persons from other issues or controversies within the PNC/R and WPA.

It is important to note that racist statements or discriminatory actions are unacceptable and should be called out and condemned.

It is essential for politicians to uphold the principles of equality, respect, and human rights in their actions and statements, and to work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society, as being fostered by President, Dr Irfaan Ali through his “One Guyana” vision and mission.

Several organisations from the business and religious communities, including the Private Sector Commission (PSC), the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), the Region Three Private Sector Inc., the Guyana Pandits Council, Guyana Central Arya Samaj, Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana and the Guyana Inter Religious Organization (IRO) have issued official declarations condemning the WPA members’ statements.

Guyana is developing quickly, both economically and as a united front, but a few indignant individuals vying for power are prepared to achieve their goals through any means necessary, even if it means tearing apart this magnificent nation’s democratic and cohesive fabric.

The WPA is not the “Walter Rodney WPA of the 1970s” in contemporary Guyana. In actuality, it is a which party withers away with each passing day and with each insensitive outburst.

The WPA’s specialised efforts to hold a number of rallies in Afro-Guyanese neighbourhoods show that they are grasping at thin air. The low turnout at the events further demonstrates the lack of interest among Guyana’s citizens. Every attempt at their political salvation has fallen short.

Hinds during his diatribe on Indian members of the PNC/R, chose to lambaste them for being offended and speaking against the racially incendiary remarks by Ogunseye and Layne.

Deeming them “slave catchers,” Hinds indirectly threatened persons that were offended by the statements, noting that their names would be registered; these include PNC/R Parliamentarians Geeta Chandan-Edmond, Ganesh Mahipaul, and Natasha Singh-Lewis, and Regional Chairman Daniel Seeram, and Mayor Ubraj Narine.

“We are going to begin to document all the slave catchers, from the private sector to FITUG, from FITUG to Stabroek News and all those other slave catchers who are hunting down slaves to turn them in to the master…we are documenting them… there is life after the PPP. Those who are catching slaves to turn them in to the masters, may the wrath of the ancestors visit them,” Hinds stated on his programme.

Although Hinds would like to project an image of strength and power to the wider public by taking strong party lines, using threats as a way to maintain power and control can have negative consequences.

It can create a culture of fear and mistrust within the party, and can damage relationships between party members. Additionally, it can lead to a breakdown in communication and cooperation, which can ultimately harm the party’s overall effectiveness and success.

It is a known fact that the PNC/R and the WPA are already at their weakest in their political history, just look at their leaders and what emanates from their vocal cords.

Have they done anything to enhance the well-being of their support base? In fact, they misused, abused and neglected them between 2015 and 2020 while they were in office. Unconscionable is one way to describe what they did while in office.

Now that Guyana is rising out of the severe corruption and mismanagement of those five years and their failure to influence the results of the elections to stay in power, these parties realise that there is no return in the foreseeable future because the opposition’s supporters are dwindling at a historically rapid rate, since all and sundry are being offered developmental opportunities under President Ali’s administration.

So, the leaders of the WPA and PNC/R will continue to be caustic and parade themselves using racism to hold onto what is left of their support base.

Guyana’s democratically elected government has proven that it is committed to the rule of law in Guyana and the enhancement of democracy, which remains fundamental to good governance and is a key pillar of the administration, and it is quite clear that President Ali’s administration will not stand idly by and allow anyone to fuel the flames of hatred, racism, and violence in the society.