Ogle Airport remains compliant with GCAA, ICAO security standards

Dear Editor,

MR Simeon John Taylor, once again, in a letter published on March 10, 2023 in the Kaieteur News, has set out to denigrate the management and operations of the Eugene F Correia International Airport (EFCIA).

On this occasion, he has seriously crossed the line.

Mr Taylor was a former Security Inspector employed by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). He can explain why he is no longer employed there. He has dangerously gone public on the subject of matters of security in which he was involved as an employee of the authority.

Security matters are sensitive and confidential and which, by their very nature, can threaten not merely the airport, but the national security of the country, if not dealt with professionally.

We leave it to the Aviation Authority to decide whether or not Mr Taylor should be sanctioned. We will not, therefore, respond in detail to the irresponsible allegations which he has made, other than to say that the Eugene F Correia International Airport, as we have previously stated, remains in compliance with and meets the standards required by the GCAA, as well as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The airport had already acknowledged the fact that the x-ray baggage scanner had been frequently out of operation as a result of power fluctuations at the airport and the difficulty encountered in obtaining spare parts from China for the equipment.

With the kind assistance of the Chinese Embassy in Guyana, the airport now has the parts and is repairing the scanner, while temporarily utilising a spare scanner on loan from the CJIA.

Not satisfied with attacking the airport, Mr Taylor attacks me personally with statements which are completely inaccurate, wholly unfounded and defamatory. I have, in fact, worked as a professional consultant in the aviation industry for, I suspect, much longer than Taylor, I am at the Airport frequently, thoroughly familiar with its operations and attend both the management and board meetings of the airport.

Respectfully,

Kit Nascimento on behalf of the Ogle Airport Incorporated