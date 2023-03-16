USAID, IFES Voter Education Campaign empowers young voters ahead of LGE 

THE US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) has launched the Youth ALLIES voter education programme.

Held at the Giftland Mall, the launch saw scores of young Guyanese receiving non-partisan civic and voter education, engaging in educational games, mock ballot exercises, and raffle draws.

The voter-education launch is the first of many activities that will take place across the country in anticipation of Guyana’s Local Government Elections (LGE) on June 12, 2023.

“Informed citizens are the bedrock of democracy, and this programme will help young people understand their rights and responsibilities as voters,” a release stated.

The Youth ALLIES programme is committed to promoting civic and voter education among young voters across all 10 regions of Guyana.

It seeks to empower youth with the skills and knowledge they need to strengthen their participation in problem-solving at the community level and increase their participation in political life.

Over the next three months, Youth ALLIES volunteers will work closely with young people and Guyanese stakeholders across the country to provide this critical knowledge and build a more engaged citizenry.

Youth ALLIES partners, including the Guyana National Youth Council, Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities, and Youth Challenge Guyana, expressed sincere thanks to the public for their enthusiasm and engagement, and to the management of Giftland Mall for facilitating the team event.

“The partners look forward to continuing this important work by taking similar events to communities across Guyana in the coming months,” the release related, adding: “Together, partners are working to ensure that young voters have the information they need to exercise their right and responsibility to participate in Guyana’s democratic process.”