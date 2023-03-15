NAREI caters to all farmers interested in successfully producing fruits, vegetables

Dear Editor,

THE National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) would like to thank Mr. Paul Validum Ramlochan, a letter writer, for having an interest in the work of NAREI and the other crops sector.

In a letter titled, “Local grapes production,” dated March 13, 2023, published in Kaieteur News, the writer specifically mentions Mr. Devin Gilliard, a grapes farmer of Corentyne.

We would like to assure Mr. Ramlochan and all Guyanese that Mr. Gilliard and NAREI share a healthy working relationship.

We have, in the past, visited Mr. Gilliard’s farm and provided administrative and technical assistance.

This was made possible through our technical personnel, who possess the expertise to offer sound advice in this regard. NAREI’s extension officers in Region Six also conduct routine visits to Mr. Gilliard’s farm.

Importantly, NAREI is working with all farmers to successfully produce crops, fruits and vegetables to reduce our country’s food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025. We invite Mr. Ramlochan to contact the institute for any further information that he may require.

Yours truly,

Mr. Jagnarine Singh

Chief Executive Officer of NAREI