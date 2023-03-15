Efforts underway to expose true beauty of ‘Cinderella’ County

–tourism authorities assess Essequibo’s current product, service offerings and potential for advancement

THE Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), with the support of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and representatives from the consulting firm, Target Euro, recently launched the Discover Essequibo Circuit Development Project with stakeholders from the Essequibo Coast and Bartica areas.

According to a press release from the GTA, the first phase of this project focused extensively on product development, which sought to assess the region’s current product and service offerings while exploring opportunities for new products and visitor flows.

Stakeholder engagement meetings were held in both Anna Regina and Bartica, highlighting critical areas of this project, including the purpose of the circuit, how it will function, the challenges currently faced and what strategies will be implemented to address these challenges.

Additionally, during the travels to Bartica, the team was joined by representatives from Compete Caribbean, a multi-donor private sector development programme.

As this project continues, the team’s priority steps will include follow-up field assessments, development of new products, training sessions, and enhancing the governance structure to lead the functioning of the tourism clusters.

For more information, persons were urged to contact Oslyn Kirton, the Executive Director of THAG, at thag.execdir@gmail.com or call 225-0807 or Candace Phillips, Manager of Product Development, at candace@guyanatourism.com or call 219-0055.

“THAG’s mission is to grow a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive tourism industry by fostering professionalism throughout the industry through innovation, knowledge management and training while collaborating with the relevant government institutions and networking with other related local, regional and international agencies to expand economic development,” the association said.

The GTA is also focused on Guyana becoming recognised locally and internationally as a premier destination for protecting its natural and cultural heritage, providing authentic experiences, and maximising local socio-economic benefits.