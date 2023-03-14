Why hasn’t Christopher Ram filed private charges against Ogunseye as he did to Bharrat Jagdeo in 2015?

Dear Editor,

I note the Demerara Waves online news report of March 10, 2023 which says as follows:

Urging Guyanese to get “battle ready”, Mr Ogunseye believed that the Afro-Guyanese dominated police and soldiers, who he said mainly support the opposition, would stand with Afro-Guyanese in resisting the mainly Indo-Guyanese supported PPPC. “We come to tell you that freedom is not far away. We come to tell you that we will ensure that our brothers and sisters in uniform do the right thing and this thing will be over quickly,” he said.

Further, I also saw a recording of the very WPA Buxton public meeting at which Tacuma Ogunseye made his racist and incendiary declaration. In that recording, another WPA member, Ms. Rhonda Layne, stated as follows:

“All these other people who come here, who suddenly getting land, many of them came from the slums of India… they lived in pipes, they live in all the deplorable places.”

Readers would recall social commentator and civil society activist Christopher Ram’s swift action in filing private criminal charges in 2015 against former President Bharrat Jagdeo over comments he made during his speech at a PPP rally at Babu Jaan earlier that year.

Why has there been no similar sort of action by Ram in this instance?

Could it be that he is mortally afraid of the opposition and its supporters?

Could it be that he chose a softer target in the form of Jagdeo with the knowledge that he won’t be attacked by PPP supporters?

Attorney General Anil Nandlall has already pointed out that Ogunseye’s declaration amounts to several criminal offences, including but not limited to, sedition, seditious libel, inciting riotous behaviour and exciting racial hostility in order to create a breakdown of law and order within the State of Guyana.

So, why is there a seeming reluctance on the part of erstwhile civil society activist Christopher Ram to file similar charges?

Yours Truly,

Alvin Hamilton