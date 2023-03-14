No Absence of Inclusion

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government has been implementing strategies and policies that promote and support the development of every Guyanese, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, creed, political persuasion, or any other personal features or preferences. This is done with inclusion as its guiding principle.

The Dr. Irfaan Ali-led administration’s goal, as seen over the past two years, has been to fulfill the short- and long-term needs of every person by creating an inclusive system and agenda, all under the aegis of “One-Guyana.”

Despite several attempts by Opposition elements to sow seeds of discord, the PPP/C’s efforts have extended beyond rhetoric and are evidenced by its investment in initiatives such as the education cash grant, the GOAL scholarship programme and the creation of part-time jobs, among many other things that target the entire Guyanese population, and not just one section of society.

It is clear that the government’s actions are aligned with the United Nation’s definition of social inclusion, which is: “The process by which efforts are made to ensure equal opportunities – that everyone, regardless of their background, can achieve their full potential in life. Such efforts include policies and actions that promote equal access to (public) services as well as enable citizens’ participation in the decision-making processes that affect their lives.

In fact, President Ali has said that the overarching goal of the “One-Guyana” initiative is to make society more equal, ensure that everyone has a chance to live fulfilling lives, and lessen disparities in access to justice, employment, health care and education.

“One-Guyana vision, in this regard, aims to ensure that every citizen is accorded a dignified existence and with due respect for their rights and with equality before the law,” the Head of State had said.

The development unfolding before our eyes and the government’s plans are evidently far different from the image that some sections of society are trying to paint and the misinformation they are propagating, as part of their efforts to destabilise the country and cultivate divisiveness among Guyanese.

The possibility exists that the outbursts by the Opposition are sparked by its fear that the PPP/C is making significant inroads in known stronghold areas.

Persons are encouraged by the PPP/C’s policies and programmes which include the $40,000 education cash grant, increased old-age pension, billions of dollars in the form of various grants to cushion the economic conditions influenced by COVID-19 and other factors, and removal of VAT on water, electricity and data, among other things.

Further, through its Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), thousands of Guyanese have benefitted from distance learning in 187 programmes offered through eight universities.

Should those and other initiatives not address the direct needs of citizens, the government has gone the extra mile to conduct outreaches in various communities and meet Guyanese directly in order ascertain what issues exist and how they could be addressed effectively. The government has so far visited every region and engaged persons in communities such as Buxton and Linden that are known strongholds of the APNU+AFC.

President Ali has repeatedly said that the approach of his administration to decision-making is one of stakeholder engagement, which could pave the way for the realisation of the One-Guyana vision.

“Together, we are going to embark on the journey of prosperity with all of you; the achievement of peace and prosperity; this is a golden opportunity to attain that objective. The future belongs to us. The naysayers wish to break our stride, but the evidence is overwhelmingly clear that Guyana is surely… on a fast track to peace and prosperity. Let us keep it that way under the umbrella of One-Guyana,” President Ali had said.