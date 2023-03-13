Voter education campaign launched ahead of upcoming local gov’t polls

THE International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), in collaboration with other local youth organisations, on Saturday launched its voter education campaign activities at the Giftland Mall, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

IFES, in collaboration with the Guyana National Youth Council, Guyana Council for Persons with Disabilities and Youth Challenge Guyana, launched its ‘Voter Education Campaign’ with the aim of educating first-time voters and persons interested in the electoral process on what to expect in the upcoming Local Government Elections in June.

President of the Guyana National Youth Council (GNYC), Dr Quacy Grant, said the purpose of the campaign is to sensitize youth, first-time voters and other persons on the process of voting and to bring awareness to all they need to know about the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGEs).

The campaign launch was held in the lobby of the Giftland Mall, where the organisers and their volunteers set up a booth to attract a wide audience, who came in their numbers to view all they had to offer. The booth was complete with its voter’s box mascot, that aided in grabbing the attention of the public.

Programme Coordinator for the GNYC, Rondell Nedd, said as part of the Youth ALLIES project they had a mock polling station set up as one of the main components of the voter education campaign.

“This [voting process demonstration] is basically what we’re going to be demonstrating through out Guyana. Mostly targeting first-time voters and young people… We are the next generation and if we don’t exercise our right we cannot have a say at the table. I often say that young people must be able to follow through with the system so that you can be the change you want to see,” Nedd said.

Additionally, a civic education tool kit, equipped with games for participants to have fun while learning was also put on display at their booth. Speaking on this was IFES Guyana’s Senior Programme Officer, Danielle Anthony who said, “This tool-kit was designed to accompany our civic education curriculum. So we have a number of activities they were designed to be sort of an edutainment, so playing on trying to educate our participants, as well as entertain them.”

Anthony pointed out their newest games “Who am I and where do I belong” and “Democracy Land”, which is their spin on the candy land and monopoly games, and slides and ladders. The games were created for persons in between the ages of 18 to 29, however it was tested in the Anna Regina Multilateral School where students between the ages of 14 and 18 were able to play and have fun while learning.

One of the participants said, “It is a good initiative. It’s something that’s very informative and it’s good for the voting populace, especially the young people, those now coming out. At least they’re heading in the right direction in terms of voting and doing it correctly.”

There are plans to go into the other administrative regions in Guyana as well as to spread awareness and to ensure that the nation is edified on the LGEs.