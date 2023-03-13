Shoba’s New Chapter Boxing Wray beat Kesney in main bout

By Sean Devers

WITH a chilly Atlantic breeze blowing across the Police Sports Club Ground Eve Leary, a good size gathering watched as Policeman Dexter Wray beat Solider Jullius Kesney in the main bout of the Shoba’s New Chapter Boxing Card on Saturday night.

The two pugilists went at each other from the opening bell in the final fight of the night which saw eight bouts being contested, including a disappointing female contest.

With music playing in the pavilion and a food and drinks bar available for those present, Kesney threw the harder punches in the first stanza using his jabs and shots to body of Wray.

Wray retaliated with pawing left jabs and Kesney kept coming forward.

Wray found his rhythm in the second round and hit his man with shots to the mid-section and left-right combinations to the head of Kesney, who counter punched with some telling shots of his own.

Wray, urged on by his home fans and coached by Flyweight Dexter ‘the kid’ Marques, went to toe to toe with the soldier but seemed to tire in the final round but kept the aggressive Kesney at bay as many of Kesney’s shots landed on his shoulders or his gloves in the competitive contest.

But at the end of fight, just after 11PM, it was Wray who won and received the Champions’ Belt from Police Sports development officer, Retired Superintendent Colin Boyce.

The contest between the Police pair of Emmanuel Sancho and Clifton Graham was also an entertaining affair with both Boxers going after each other.

The taller Sancho used his left jab to set up some powerful right hooks but Graham counter punched well but it was Sancho who eventually got the judges’ nod.

The female match-up between PPBG gym mates Tofina Barker and Angelina Rogers was a damp squib with Rogers looking terrified of being hit and spent most of the fight at long rage and threw a very small amount of punches.

When Barker, the far superior of two, came forward and hit her opponent with at times meek punches, Rogers would turn her back on Barker and ‘run’ from her opponent.

In the other bouts, Keon Briton from VBG defeated Knumdo Alexander of PPBG, VBG’s Shaquan Marshall beat Ryan Rogers of PPBG, Chance Nils from PPBG got the better of Jerimiah McGarell from VBG while Oshawn Edwards of PPBG beat fellow Gym mate Stephon Allicock.

In the other elite fight of the night, Kevin Isaacs from Police beat Compton Lane, also from Police.