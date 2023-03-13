Food and energy security in focus as US VP’s Special Advisor visits Guyana

FOOD and energy security are among the key issues to be discussed this week during the official visit of Joseph Salazar, the Special Advisor for the Western Hemisphere to the Vice President of the United States of America (USA), Kamala Harris.

According to a press release from the US Embassy in Georgetown, Salazar is joined by Deputy Director for the Western Hemisphere Affairs, Office of Caribbean Affairs, Michael Taylor. They are both visiting Guyana from March 12 to 14.

“During their visit, the delegation will meet with government officials, business leaders and non-governmental organisations leading on issues of governance, security and prosperity. Discussions will include topics of mutual interest including food security, energy security, and the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030),” the release noted.

In June 2022, at the sidelines of the IX Summit of the Americas, Vice President Harris launched PACC 2030 and since then the United States has been working with Caribbean nations to develop wide-ranging, long-term energy security and climate resilience solutions.

Through the partnership, the US hopes to partner with Caribbean countries to strengthen energy security and promote climate adaptation and resilience. The country also hopes to improve the Caribbean’s access to development financing that is needed to fund developmental goals.

Since the Summit of the Americas, the release noted, Vice President Harris has met with six Caribbean Heads of State, including Guyana’s President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, building on the United States partnership with Caribbean governments in defence of shared values, and to improve Caribbean resilience in all aspects – economic, security, and democracy.