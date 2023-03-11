Observing International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month

Dear Editor,

ON Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Guyana joined the rest of the world in observing International Women’s Day under the United Nations’ theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for gender equality.”

March is also Women’s History Month which was first observed in the United States in 1987 to commemorate and encourage the study of women’s contributions to history, culture and to appreciate the vital role of women in society.

Many did so acknowledging that there is still a long way to go but are mindful of the progress that has been made in relation to gender equality, women’s right to equal access to health care and education, and ending domestic violence and sexual abuse of women.

International Women’s Day provided an opportunity for all to reflect on what needs to be done to respect and treat women as equal partners. Spurred on by the universal female suffrage movement, International Women’s Day originated from the labour movements in North America and Europe during the early 20th Century.

It was first observed in the United States on February 28, 1908 in honour of the 1908 garment workers’ strike in New York, where women protested poor and inhumane working conditions and low wages.

Two years later, March 8, 1910, President William Howard Taft proclaimed International Women’s Day to be an annual celebration to recognise their achievements, embrace gender equity and improve the focus on women’s rights.

For years, women have been outperforming men in various fields and have achieved parity with men in terms of education and management performance; yet, they are denied equal participation in the realm of politics.

Today, many women are heads of companies and organizations but they remain the underdogs in society, which suggests that the theory of the glass ceiling is intact.

The solution to gender inequality must involve a set of mixed strategies that are critical to securing sustainable human development in the country, but the male dominated societies of the world have not fully adjusted to match this reality. However, women are hoping that the United Nations’ mandate of gender parity by 2030 will be achieved.

In terms of politics, women have not been accorded the opportunity to become leaders of the two major parties in Guyana. Since their formation more than six decades ago, these parties have been dominated by men, who since Independence in May 1966, have become Head of State. Of the nine Presidents Guyana had, only one from the PPP/C was female despite the fact that women are 53 per cent of the country’s population.

Women should not only be appointed as ministers and head of sub-groups by their parties but as leaders as well. The private sector is also guilty of not promoting gender equality. Its record shows that the gender equality gap is wider than expected, which means that the old boys’ club mentality/network is not only unbroken, but it seems to be stifling the advancement of women in all sectors.

However, the promotion of gender equality must start in the schools where teaching should be expanded beyond the study of the administrative organs of the State, or the narrative of nationhood. Schools should emphasise women’s rights, and the role of women in the country’s history and culture in civic studies.

The curriculum ought to be expanded to include the role and status of women, gender equality and respect for women. The media which is considered the fourth estate should also promote gender equality, women’s rights, and an end to domestic violence against women, and educate men to accept, respect and treat women as their equal.

Similarly, the government, churches, and organisations, and private and public sectors must take the lead in promoting gender equality and ending domestic violence and sexual abuse of women.

Today, the idea that men are still deemed the head of the household is troubling and has become a real challenge for women who manage the home equally with their male spouses. Since the turn of the 20th Century, women have been battling with this idea which has frustrated those who must choose between a family and a career.

This along with absentee fathers have been the real problem of parenting and for women to have a career outside the home.

Children are innocent and gullible and even though music is a huge part in their lives, parents, especially mothers, should not allow their children to listen to lewd and sexist lyrics. Unfortunately, the message from these vulgar lyrics is against gender equality and women’s rights.

While some progress has been made with the election of women to political office, and the appointments of heads of companies and organisations, much more needs to be done to close the gender equality gap.

All nations observing International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month in 2023 should ensure that all in society are given equal opportunity to contribute so that each nation makes maximum use of all its human potential. Helen Reddy’s song: “I am woman hear me roar,” should empower women and girls to achieve their goals and encourage men to respect them.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Asquith Rose