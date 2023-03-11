‘We will build and unite Guyana’ – President Ali condemns ‘terrorist’ statement at Opposition public meeting

A WORRYING statement inciting public violence which was made at a public meeting where leaders of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) and People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) were present was condemned today by President, Dr Irfaan Ali in a video statement seen on Facebook.

A member affiliated with the APNU/AFC political opposition was recorded saying at a public meeting in Buxton: “… I don’t understand a people complaining that they are oppressed and they have all the guns in their hands. They are the majority in the army, the majority in the police, and they still say they are oppressed.

“… our problem is our making. Anytime we turn those guns in the right direction, it is over.”

The Head of State said the statement can easily be considered as promoting hate, racism, terrorism against the state, and seek to influence Guyanese in a direction that can create havoc, disharmony, and destroy any modern society.

“All the guns he is talking about, let him turn it to me because no gun or bullet will stop us on this path of unifying our people, on this path of developing our country, on this path of uplifting the lives of our people,” Dr Ali said.

Questioning why the political opposition chose Buxton village on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) to make those statements, President Ali said the people of Buxton should also asks themselves that village which has “a rich heritage of producing fine men and women” is being used as a political pawn.

“We must think as a people. We must understand realistically who these people are. They will do anything for power because their understanding of power is to lord over the people,” Dr Ali said.

“No gun or bullet will stop us from developing our country, from building unity, from uplifting the lives of our people,” the President charged.

Only recently the Chairman of the Joint Service, Brigadier Godfrey Bess came out against the utterance of the affiliate of the political opposition. “Irrespective of its ethnic composition, the Joint Services of Guyana is an apolitical institution and will continue to uphold the noble position of service to the people of Guyana,” the statement read.

No statements of dissociate nor condemnation have been made by the APNU, PNC, WPA, or the AFC at the time of the President’s comment.