52 Essequibo residents receive steel, cement subsidy

–beneficiaries eager to build their houses after receiving much-needed assistance

HAPPY faces were seen in the audience at the Ministry of Housing and Water’s outreach in Region Two, where Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, announced that 52 persons will be benefitting from the government’s cement and steel subsidy.

Addressing a large gathering at State House in Region Two, Minister Croal said that $15 million was disbursed to the beneficiaries.

Through the steel and cement initiative, Guyanese constructing homes to the tune of $6 million and below could benefit from 80 lengths of ½ inch steel rods, 60 lengths 3/8 inch steel rods, and one sling of cement, while builders with estimates of above $6 million-$25 million will benefit from two slings of cement.

It was at the opening of International Building Expo 2022, that President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, first announced the government’s plan to put the programme in place to continue the government’s aggressive agenda of making homeownership more affordable, and to boost the quality of life of Guyanese.

The programme is part of several initiatives and programmes by the government to support the aggressive housing drive all across the country.

The government has pledged to provide 50,000 house lots by 2025, and is well on target to reaching that goal, having allocated over 20,000 house lots over the past two years, in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine, and 10.

“Today, this initiative by your President and government is a support to help our citizens to fast track and cushion their infrastructure cost, help you with your foundation… the cement and steel initiative will see the injection of $15 million on the first 52 beneficiaries for Region Two” Croal said.

He said that his ministry, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), started in Region Four and continued to Region Two. The plan is to continue the roll out of this programme in various regions across the country.

“By the time we finish in March, it is expected that we will have close to 500 beneficiaries across the coastland region to benefit,” Minister Croal said.

HAPPY FACES

Meanwhile, those persons who received the subsidy expressed profound gratitude to the President and the Ministry of Housing and Water for the much needed assistance.

One young beneficiary, Reneeta Latchman, said that she was very happy that she received the subsidy.

She is currently living in Lima and said that she has started building her house. The subsidy will assist her to take this project a far way. Latchman said that she thinks the subsidy is a positive move by the government.

Jeffery Bridgemohan of Queenstown village was also thankful. He said that he was happy to be in the first set of beneficiaries to get the subsidy.

Nikoloi Nicholson, a father of two from Dartmouth Village in Region Two, expressed gratitude also. He said that, as a young parent, the subsidy will help him and he would be able to better allocate his financial resources.

Andrew Moore, a father of four children from Lima, said he was very thankful for the subsidy and thanked President Ali for helping people build their houses.

Region Two Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, said that she was glad that her region was benefitting from the subsidy. She said that the region was going through massive infrastructural development and the subsidy came at an opportune time.