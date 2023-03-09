Haslington housewife gets $250,000 bail over 2022 East Coast unrest

A 44-year-old Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) housewife, was on Thursday, released on $250,000 bail for her alleged roles in the 2022 East Coast Demerara unrest which ended at the Mon Repos Market.

Robin Nadata Simon, appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate and was not required to plead to the charge.

Particulars of the charge alleged that Simon, on June 28, 2022, between Golden Grove and Mon Repos, while being in the company of others and with the intent to strike terror, used wood and other materials to block, burn and damage the public road.

She was released on $250,000 with conditions that she lodged her passport and report every fortnight at Cove and John Police Station.

The matter was adjourned until March 28, 2023 for report.

Recently nine were hauled before the court and charged with acts of terrorism. The men, Mark Hercules, Dave Berkshire, Terrence Adolphus Nedd, Antony English, Keon Glasgow, Julian Peters, Tony MacKinnon, Carlos Kingston, and Phillip Burke are currently out on $300,000 bail each.

On February 15, 2023, the Guyana Police Force issued wanted bulletins for 12 men. The nine who were charged turned themselves in. However, three remain at large.

On June 28, 2022, the protest initially started at Golden Grove, where persons took to the streets, calling for justice after they were misled by a false media report that the police officer purportedly involved in the killing of Quindon Bacchus had been released.

What started as a verbal chant quickly escalated as scores of persons blocked sections of the ECD corridor with debris, and eventually made their way to Mon Repos, where they reportedly beat vendors, robbed them and destroyed their property. The government later issued compensation to the affected vendors.

Following the protest, 16 men appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court for allegedly engaging in riotous behaviour. However, no arrests were made for the robbery of the vendors.

Lance Corporal Kristoff DeNobrega was subsequently charged and remanded to prison for the murder of Bacchus, while his colleagues Lance Corporal Thurston Simon, and Cadet Officer Dameion McLennon, were accused of obstruction for their alleged actions following the shooting incident.