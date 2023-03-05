The ‘Greater Guyana Initiative’ benefits Guyanese capacity development

IN February 2021, the Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI) was created by the Stabroek Block co-venturers ExxonMobil, Hess and CNOOC to support capacity development across the country for the next decade.

The companies pledged GY$20 billion (US$100 million) to support the initiative which includes programmes focused on building human capacity, advancing education, improving healthcare and promoting sustainable economic development in Guyana.

“We are committed to supporting the long-term sustainable growth and prosperity of Guyana that is shared across the whole of society,” said Tim Chisholm, Vice President of Guyana and Suriname for Hess Corporation.

“Guyana’s future has never looked brighter and we believe that the Greater Guyana Initiative will play an important role in making that promise a reality.”

Over the last two years, the GGI has funded numerous capacity building projects for the benefit of the community and is now using its funding to support an expansion of the industry-supported Centre for Local Business Development (CLBD). For economic development and diversification, the CLBD has been instrumental within the business community by prioritizing capacity and providing guidance for companies that want to get involved.

Since 2017, the Centre has registered over 5,100 businesses on their Supplier Portal, conducted seminars for over 4,500 participants, cultivated over 750 oil and gas sector vendors, and delivered Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) programmes to over 310 businesses. The GGI’s support will help facilitate CLBD’s transition into a long-term center of excellence for a broader industry.

There are multi-faceted efforts dedicated to local capacity building, including uplifting Guyanese women entrepreneurs. In September 2022, the CLBD hosted an event to commemorate the completion of the second cohort of its entrepreneurship programme, Accelerate-Her, which is a professional development opportunity for women entrepreneurs to foster business success and personal growth through a series of weekly courses.

The programme is targeted towards local women owners, operators and managers to build their capacity for leadership and business. The collaboration between these initiatives and various organisations around the country demonstrates the importance of this investment for all parts of the community to achieve broader economic development.

Additionally, helping companies build is one way to foster diversification beyond the oil and gas sector. GGI also includes programmes that focus on regional initiatives and capacity building in priority areas like agriculture, health care and business development. The first regional socioeconomic project funded by the GGI was focused on the livestock industry in the Rupununi area with a GY$120 million grant. The project’s goal was to build the capacity of poultry rearers in Region Nine to ramp up hinterland production and create a positive impact through the reduction of imports from other countries such as Brazil.

Moreover, education and training are also a crucial aspect of Guyanese development. The GGI has been integral in supporting programmes that focus on advancing diverse vocational and university education, including expanding existing support and advancing higher education programmes at the University of Guyana (UG).

For example, back in April 2021, the GGI supported UG’s launch of a blended learning system that enabled the implementation and enhancement of initiatives to enrich the quality and impact of the education being provided in the classrooms. This mode of education furthers the goals of supporting higher education, but most importantly, encourages capacity building at all levels.

Last Friday, there was an event in Berbice with the construction launch of a multipurpose facility funded by the GGI. The event was attended by government ministers, the press and political leadership, culminating in a ceremonial tree planting ceremony.

The GGI is a promising sign of a long-term commitment that will hopefully continue to translate into tangible benefits for communities. By developing the local workforce and building human capacity, it will further grow Guyana’s energy sector and non-energy sectors, as the country settles into a competitive role as a major oil producer and regional influencer.