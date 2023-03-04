‘Never forget our struggles to preserve democracy’

–President Ali reminds Guyanese

THE struggles to have the electorate’s voice heard and respected after March 2, 2020, must never be forgotten, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

The people, in 2020, went to the polls and peacefully gave a mandate to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to govern.

Guyanese, after casting their votes, had to endure a five-month wait for the results of the General and Regional Elections as they witnessed alleged unlawful acts and a slew of legal challenges.

During this time, the patience of the electorate was tested, as electors observed what was described as attempts by the then APNU+AFC administration to rip the democratic fabric of the nation, with “delay tactics” which were openly criticised by a wide section of society.

It was only after the legal challenges and international intervention that a national recount of all votes cast was convened and the figures showed that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) received 233,336 votes, while the APNU+AFC Coalition got 217,920 votes.

“We must never forget the struggles we went through to preserve our democracy,” President Ali said in a post on his official Facebook page.

The President said the government is focused on uniting the country and building “One Guyana” for all.

“We are developing our country for all Guyanese – it does not matter your background… it matters your commitment to the upliftment of our country and our people,” Dr. Ali said.

The Head of State added: “…let us not forget the past and the deeds of the defenders of Democracy. But let us commit ourselves to building our democracy for the benefit of all.”

Dr. Ali’s leadership has since led to the restoration of the country’s international image and the return of confidence in Guyana, a country now classified as a major investment and tourism destination with one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

Despite the progress made, Guyanese have been urged to always be vigilant and alert so as to ensure that the memories of the past do not become a reality of the future.