Downward Spiral

THE People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R)], under the guise of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), continues to insult its support base by propagating a poverty mindset and promoting bullyism as a form of reasoning.

This was witnessed recently with the Region Four Chairman’s action during the Regional Republic Anniversary flag-raising ceremony and his attempts to propagate the PNC’s bullying tactics by trying to dictate what he wants and who must speak, aiming to gain low political points.

With every act of the opposition PNC/R, it is clear that instigating and politicizing issues to the disadvantage of its supporters is the hallmark of the party.

This was also seen within the Mocha-Arcadia community when the government moved to make way for an East Bank road link and offered squatters alternative land and housing. And while most persons took up the government’s offer, several persons whom the PNC/R programmed suffered when they demanded as much as $100 million to $150 million a person to remove from the unregularised area.

History has revealed that the PNCR party has operated with impunity for decades and occupies valuable state properties across the country, for which they do not have ownership records.

The PNC/R was “squatting” in a building owned by the state and earmarked to be used as a health centre for Lethem and the wider Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The illegal occupation of the building halted the facility’s construction and the regional authorities intervened, prompting the opposition party to shed crocodile tears and raise a hue and cry, even though none of its claims are legitimate.

Doing things wrong seems to be at the heart of the party’s agenda, since all and sundry know the opposition party to be the most incompetent, racially driven, and corrupt in and out of office in Guyana’s history.

In January, even the former treasurer of the PNCR complained to colleagues on the Central Executive Committee about the alleged lack of accountability and racial discrimination. He subsequently resigned.

Further, in January, the Florida Chapter of the PNC/R called for the resignation of its leader, Aubrey Norton. In many ways, this is not surprising. Since taking office last December, Mr Norton has yet to show an iota of leadership. Instead, he has navigated himself and the PNC/R through missteps, blunders, and downright political tomfoolery.

The Florida PNC/R group claims that Mr Norton has “severally [sic] tarnished” the party; further, there has been a “downward spiral” under his leadership.

In conclusion, the PNC/R has historically contributed to political violence and intimidation in the country while destroying strong institutions, democracy and the rule of law, and ignoring essential components that would promote a stable and prosperous society.