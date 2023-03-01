News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GRPA becomes newest HIV care, treatment site
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) has launched new HIV care and treatment services
The Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) has launched new HIV care and treatment services

THE Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) has launched new HIV care and treatment services.

ACCORDING to a press release, with this, the GRPA joins a host of other healthcare entities across Guyana that are HIV care and treatment sites.

This, according to the association, was made possible with support from the Ministry of Health’s National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS).

“We are pleased to do our part to support the World Health Organization’s Sustainability Developmental Goal to eliminate the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030,” the GRPA said.

Essentially, through this initiative, persons who are newly diagnosed and are ready to commence treatment, and persons who have been diagnosed and would like to join the private and family-oriented clinic, could now access treatment services at the GRPA.

The HIV care and treatment service will be accessible through appointments and walk-in visits from Monday-Thursday, 08:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs and Friday 08:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs. Persons were encouraged to contact 227-4743 or 225-0731 for more information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.