GRPA becomes newest HIV care, treatment site

THE Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) has launched new HIV care and treatment services.

ACCORDING to a press release, with this, the GRPA joins a host of other healthcare entities across Guyana that are HIV care and treatment sites.

This, according to the association, was made possible with support from the Ministry of Health’s National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS).

“We are pleased to do our part to support the World Health Organization’s Sustainability Developmental Goal to eliminate the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030,” the GRPA said.

Essentially, through this initiative, persons who are newly diagnosed and are ready to commence treatment, and persons who have been diagnosed and would like to join the private and family-oriented clinic, could now access treatment services at the GRPA.

The HIV care and treatment service will be accessible through appointments and walk-in visits from Monday-Thursday, 08:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs and Friday 08:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs. Persons were encouraged to contact 227-4743 or 225-0731 for more information.