Macedonia/Joppa children were thrilled to celebrate ‘Mash’ after a two-year hiatus

ON Wednesday, February 22, 2023, hundreds of children from the Macedonia/Joppa district in East Corentyne took to the roadways to celebrate Guyana’s 53rd Republic Anniversary. It was a vibrant celebration never seen before in the district or on the Corentyne.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc on the nation, the children, along with their teachers and parents, were thrilled to celebrate Mashramani. It was the largest celebration on the Corentyne.

Despite some intermittent showers and dark clouds hovering, the children were in a jubilant mood; happy and eager to celebrate. With smiles on their faces, it seems as though nothing, not even a downpour of showers, would have prevented them from taking to the roadways to celebrate ‘Mash.’

After a delay of about 45 minutes, the parade got underway at 9:40 hrs at Brighton Village under cloudy skies and proceeded for one and a half miles to Eversham School. With police officers present to control the traffic, the more than 400 school children showed off their dancing skills.

Under the theme, “Mixing and Mashing as One Guyana,” the children from several schools in the district got decked out in a dazzling array of colorful attire of gold, blue, black, yellow, red, and orange portraying the colors of the Arrowhead, and depicting Guyanese culture, lifestyle, and heritage.

Acknowledging the relevance of this year’s theme, which fits right in line with His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative, the children from different ethnic, religious, and social backgrounds came together as Guyanese to party.

Accompanied by their teachers, parents and relatives, the children, ages three to 12, danced to the rhythm of the lively and customary ‘Soca’ music, supplied by Yard Byzd Entertainment Sound.

Residents of all ages and from all walks of life regardless of race, religion, or social status from the Macedonia/Joppa villages of No. 35, Brighton, Kiltearn, Eversham, Epsom and Bengal, came out in large numbers and lined both sides of the roadways in anticipation of seeing the colorful costumes.

Most, if not all of the on-lookers, were ecstatic and charmed by the dancing and gorgeous rich and colourful outfits worn by the children. Many were visibly exited.

After marching and dancing on the roadways for about one hour, the children arrived at Eversham Primary School where they assembled for prayer followed by lunch which comprised of chicken, fried rice, cook-up, chowmein, and fries, as well as juices and drinks; they then took part educational, cultural, and social activities for the rest of the day.

After a delicious lunch, they were addressed by several teachers on the importance of having a good education, respect for their teachers, obedience to their parents and elders, and love for one another.

They were told that Mashramani is more than just a celebration of Guyana becoming a Republic or Guyanese culture and heritage; it is a symbol of unity and togetherness and a time for all to put aside their differences and biases and come together to celebrate as one people, one nation.

The children were also told that Mashramani is a true celebration of diversity, elegance and maturity of the nation and the power and strength of Guyanese in every community. It is a testimony to our enriched social and shared heritage as a nation.

Following the speeches or as some would say, “pep talk,” the children asked questions and then showed off their witty talents as they danced to a variety of ‘Soca’ songs; they also recited poems, sang folk songs, and took part in games with each another.

The day ended with some of the children praising their teachers, while others thanked their parents for their support and kindness. It was a day of fun for all, especially the children.

Sincerely,

Vanessa Ross-Albert

Public Relations Director

Macedonia Joppa Voluntary Committee