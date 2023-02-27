News Archives
Minister Rodrigues attends Guyana’s Republic Day celebration in Washington
celebration1

ON February 25, Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, attended a celebration for Guyana’s 53rd Republic Anniversary that was held by His Excellency Samuel Hinds, Guyana’s ambassador to the United States. A large cross-section of the Guyana diaspora, including the ambassador’s wife, Yvonne Hinds, attended the event, which was held at the Guyana Embassy in Washington, D.C. Minister Rodrigues, in her address on the occasion, updated the diaspora on the transformative plans and projects that are unfolding in Guyana. The minister emphasised that the administration will continue to govern with inclusion in mind while implementing projects and policies to ensure that prosperity reaches every citizen, regardless of their location, as she related the messaging of “One Guyana” to the crowd. She later interacted with the staff of the embassy and invitees (Ministry of Housing photos)

Staff Reporter

