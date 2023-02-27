Bids for Diamond to Craig highway to open soon

-$3.4B in contracts awarded for Eccles to Diamond four-lane highway

AS government works to expand the transport infrastructure along the East Bank corridor, the Diamond to Craig highway is currently in its design and route stages.

The Ministry of Housing, in making this announcement, said that this project will be “going out for tender by March of this year.”

According to the ministry, this new highway, [upon] completion will connect the Eccles to Diamond four-lane highway to Craig, and provide an alternative route for commuters heading in and out of the city of Georgetown.

Meanwhile, it was stated that several contracts were recently signed for another East Bank highway.

“The Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority, clarifies that among the contracts signed on Friday February 24, 2023 was one for a connecting highway from the new Eccles to Diamond Four-lane highway to the Old and New Diamond Schemes,” a release said.

It was disclosed that this $3.43 billion contract was awarded in five lots to GuyAmerica Construction Inc., Build Smart Construction and Supplies Inc., Vulcan Group Inc., Puran Brother Disposal Inc., and S. Jagmohan Construction & General Supplies Inc.

Under this project, two kilometres of concrete road will be constructed along with six heavy duty concrete reinforced bridges.

On Friday, 126 contracts totalling over $56.8 billion were signed between several contractors and the CH&PA at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The contracts cater for works under the CH&PA’s 2023 work programme, and include infrastructural developments on roads, culverts, bridges, wells, and electrical installation across Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).