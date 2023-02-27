AG’s office wins legal battle over undelivered items paid for during APNU+AFC gov’t

IN a matter regarding the non-performance of a contract obligation between the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), and the Trinidad-based company, Davis Ecolife Ltd, the High Court has ruled in favour of NDMA, ordering the Trinidad-based company to pay more than $6.1 million to the authority, with additional costs of $500,000.

This is according to a press statement from the Attorney General’s Chambers. The judgement was handed down on February 2 by Justice Gino Persaud.

“Davis Ecolife Ltd… held itself out to be the sole distributor and creators of the Eco Pod building system, a system that combines energy efficient building systems with solar technology to offer one complete product,” the statement read.

In November 2018 under the David Granger-led A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) approved the contract for the provision of two Eco Pods for the NDMA for the sum of US$66,841.

A deposit of US$28,449 was made to Davis Ecolife Ltd in January 2019. It was in January 2023 that NDMA, through the AG’s Chambers, initiated legal proceedings after there was no action from the company.

“The Trinidadian Company failed to file an Affidavit in Defence to the Application and failed to attend court on two occasions.

“The Court therefore granted judgment in the sum of $6,159,325.00 (six million one hundred and fifty-nine thousand three hundred and twenty-five Guyana Dollars), and costs in the sum of $500,000 in

favour of NDMA,” the AG Chambers’ statement read.