News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
AG’s office wins legal battle over undelivered items paid for during APNU+AFC gov’t
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Featured Images - Wordpress (12)

IN a matter regarding the non-performance of a contract obligation between the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), and the Trinidad-based company, Davis Ecolife Ltd, the High Court has ruled in favour of NDMA, ordering the Trinidad-based company to pay more than $6.1 million to the authority, with additional costs of $500,000.

This is according to a press statement from the Attorney General’s Chambers. The judgement was handed down on February 2 by Justice Gino Persaud.

Davis Ecolife Ltd… held itself out to be the sole distributor and creators of the Eco Pod building system, a system that combines energy efficient building systems with solar technology to offer one complete product,” the statement read. 

In November 2018 under the David Granger-led A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) approved the contract for the provision of two Eco Pods for the NDMA for the sum of US$66,841.

A deposit of US$28,449 was made to Davis Ecolife Ltd in January 2019. It was in January 2023 that NDMA, through the AG’s Chambers, initiated legal proceedings after there was no action from the company.

“The Trinidadian Company failed to file an Affidavit in Defence to the Application and failed to attend court on two occasions.

“The Court therefore granted judgment in the sum of $6,159,325.00 (six million one hundred and fifty-nine thousand three hundred and twenty-five Guyana Dollars), and costs in the sum of $500,000 in
favour of NDMA,” the AG Chambers’ statement read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.