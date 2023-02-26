PYRAG aims to expand youths’ knowledge of Guyanese legends

THE President’s Youth Award Republic of Guyana (PYARG) programme expanded its scope on Saturday to educate youths of all ages through a presentation on Guyanese black legends, in honour of Black History Month.

The PYARG is known for involving young Guyanese in activities, including volunteer work, physical events, skill development, and even daring adventures. Executive Officer of the PYARG, Ivan Bentham, when addressing some 30 children present, explained that this presentation is just a stepping stone for them to understand both Guyanese culture and how even though the world can be against you, one can still thrive.

Bentham noted that this presentation is also aimed at showing that despite the odds, these Black stars persevered and came out on top.

“Don’t see yourself as you can’t achieve, even though you have challenges,” he added in an effort to let the children know that challenges are inevitable in life, and one must not give up.

Bentham told the children that even though they may encounter obstacles in life, they need not give up on themselves because others might not be open to different ideals and ideas.

A number of youths from various schools and extra-curricular clubs were present at the event, which was hosted at the National Sports Commission (NSC), on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

The activity was launched with presentations on four notable Guyanese: CCH Pounder, Norman Beaton, Cyril Lionel “Cy” Grant and Baroness Valerie Amos.

Pounder and Beaton are both actors, while Grant was a man with many talents, in that he was not only an actor, but a musician, writer, and poet as well. In the case of Baroness Amos, besides being a British politician, she also has the distinction of being a diplomat, and once served as the eighth UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

Given the importance of these individuals, the youngsters were placed into groups to discuss the impact that these Guyanese stars have made, not only locally, but internationally.

Several members of the Strathaven Young Achievers youth group, which was established by Regional Police Division 4 “C”, attended the youth engagement with their teacher, Ms. Amanda Dyal.

During an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, 12-year-old Gomattie Pertab of the aforementioned youth organisation said she was thrilled to be a part of the activity. She also expressed her delight at how educational the videos were.

Shivnauth Lall, 14, said that although the presentation on Norman Beaton was his favourite, “Cy” Grant stood out for him because of his passion for music. The teen also asserted that he appreciated the journey to the NSC and the presentation.

Expressing great admiration for the Guyanese actor, musician, writer, and poet, the youngster, who said he loves ‘Soca’ music, emphasised that he was elated to hear about Grant’s numerous accomplishments, such as the fact that he was the first black person to be featured regularly on British television in the 1950s.

Orianny Villalard, Gary Allen, and Sameka Welch all expressed their elation and desire to participate in future PYRAG activities.