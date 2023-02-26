GECOM’s extension of ‘objections’ is very generous and supportive for transparency reasons

Dear Editor,

THE Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) decision to extend the period of ‘Objections’ is very generously accommodative. The flexibility exercised supports the intent of allowing every eligible person the opportunity to vote in their respective constituency; while removing unnecessary queries concerning the updated voters list for the constituencies in the various Local Authority Areas.

The context can be viewed from the perspective that several full claims and objections were held following the various continuous registration cut-off points, allowing political parties and other stakeholders time to raise any relevant queries. Diligent political and other parties including those who had attendant scrutineers in the continuous registration cycles should have already had a status position when the cycle came to an end.

The extension, therefore, provides more time than the usually notified period for interested stakeholders to raise concerns and allows the corresponding option of verification to remove doubts, concerning the preliminary list of electors (PLE), which has been posted in relevant areas to serve as public notices in the various constituencies.

In preparation for finalising the register of voters list for the upcoming Local Government Elections, GECOM’s exercised discretion will also allow all who are eligible to vote in their respective constituency an opportunity to re-look at the extracts from the PLE for the constituency where they reside to identify their names.

This process also allows the public to scrutinise approximately two thousand names of persons who were processed during GECOM’s last continuous registration cycle, held in response to queries raised by the PNC/R. Further, it allows the newly elected Assistant Electoral Registrar in each area, some time to become fully acquainted with the logistics required for their respective areas of assignment.

Consequently, with the names of approximately 2000 persons updated to the Register of Registrants, GECOM must aggressively get on with holding of the overdue LGEs. Naturally, any further unnecessary delays outside the cut-off points will likely encourage queries concerning persons meeting the qualifying criteria who are not included on the voters’ list.

As the entire nation awaits the voting day, GECOM must finalise all arrangements and put the necessary system in place for the seamless holding of these LGEs. It is clear that by attrition and many other reasons, many Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) are not functioning as they should. Importantly, the rapid development at the national level is also putting a greater demand on the NDCs to be more proactive.

It cannot be understated how very critical NDCs are, to the functioning of our local democracy. They are essential to the delivery of key services and for advancing from the community level, a platform for community citizens to plurally benefit from national programmes and initiatives. Importantly, ensuring the maintenance of community drainage, especially in the extended rainy seasons is a matter of serious concern since it impacts health among other critical support.

Editor, in hastening to the seriousness of getting things right at this level, permits me to highlight the words of the Hon. Minister of Finance who in his 2023 budget presentation said “we inherited a lethargic system encouraged by the former government and practiced by some Local Democratic Organs (LDOs). Our government has long recognised that robust local government architecture and systems support more sustainable communities.” Consequently, once the LGEs are held, we can consider accelerated community benefits from the implementation of several impacting developmental community projects.

Importantly, following notification of readiness from GECOM, the Hon. Minister of Local Government has set the 12th of June 2023, as the date of the LGEs. And all NDCs are busy preparing their candidates to contest the elections. The municipalities are also very much in elections mode. Consequently, GECOM must not allow the opposition commissioners to propose any further delay. The Work plan is in place, and all preparation for the holding of LGEs on the 12th of June must be done.

GECOM must beware of all the rogue elements that are still in their employment. Election Day staff must be fully prepared, be honest, and hold free and fair elections. Further, our government has updated elections legislation including the Representation of the Peoples Act (ROPA), with the intent of deterring lawlessness by elections officials in the conduct of their work. The LGEs will also avail the opportunity to test the real impact of the legislative updates, given the need for confidence in the system by all stakeholders.

Let us have LGEs as scheduled without any further delays.

Sincerely,

Neil Kumar