GUYANA has now reached a stage in its development in which the protection of its economic and social gains are of utmost importance. This is all the more necessary in light of the transformative changes that are currently underway thanks to the impact of oil and gas on the local economy.

The fact is that there is a close correlation between foreign policy, economic diplomacy and national defence, all of which are mutually reinforcing. As noted by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the government is working on promoting defence diplomacy as a key feature in Guyana’s foreign policy.

Guyana’s foreign policy is closely aligned to that of the country’s national interests. Foreign policy is determined by the specific national interests that are measured in terms of geographic location, historical ties, ideology, population, economic wealth, military power and experience in international relations.

It is a fact that foreign policy under the previous PNC regime was geared mainly at the institutionalisation of undemocratic rule and not to promote the overall interests of the Guyanese people.

With the assumption of the PPP/C administration on October 5, 1992, the main focus of our foreign policy was to promote the country’s economic interests. The once bloated foreign affairs ministry was reconfigured and reoriented to reflect the economic realities of the country.

There was a time when foreign policy was a means of rewarding the so-called ‘blue-eyed’ boys and those in the political high command. It was not unusual for expenditures on the military, foreign affairs and the Office of the President to consume more money than education, health, housing, water and agriculture combined, with very little to show for such expenditures except to promote the ego of the ‘Comrade Leader’ and his dictatorial proclivities.

At one time under the Burnham regime, per capita spending on the military and para-military institutions was among the highest in the hemisphere if not the world!

All of that thankfully, is now, as it were, water under the bridge. Today, the emphasis has shifted to the promotion of the country’s economic and social development.

Today, the army is no longer seen as an instrument to suppress the democratic aspirations of the Guyanese people. As noted by President Ali, defence diplomacy is now a key feature of our foreign policy, our defence mechanism and our development strategy.

In the words of the President, “we are now going to embark on having defence diplomacy as a key feature of our foreign policy and a key feature of our national architecture.”

The Guyana Defence Force is now being oriented to take on its role as one of the catalysts for national development. The Force, according to the President, will be converted into a mechanism to produce men and women to be part of the country’s defence diplomacy.

The fact is that the security sector, in particular the army, has a wealth of resources which go beyond the security of the nation. It possess a wide range of skills in the areas of engineering, strategic analysts and other technical competencies which could be of tremendous value in the country’s modernisation process.

It is therefore imperative that these resources are optimally and synergistically utilised to advance the good and well-being of the Guyanese people.

The Guyana Defence Force has become more community oriented and aligned with national development goals particularly as the country continues to emerge as an oil economy.

President Ali had earlier urged the army to think outside of the box as Guyana advance on a course where the military will be actively and integrally involved in the development and security challenges. The military, he said, must play a major role in the emerging needs of the country.

There can be no doubt that the army has become a more professional institution which has earned the respect of the Guyanese people. This is indeed commendable. In this regard, the message of the Commander-in-Chief could not be timelier.

“Stay true to your oath of office. Stay true to professionalism. Stay true to the rule of law. Stay true to democracy, and trust me, once you stay true to those principles, nothing can ever block you and your future from being better.”