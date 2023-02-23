New quarry operation for Region Three

ESSEQUIBO Quarry Inc., a company geared to fulfill the increasing demands for construction materials in the local market, has plans to start a new quarry operation at Look Out, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara), on 1.538 acres of land.

According to a project summary submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for review, the surrounding area of the project is sparsely populated with the closest residents located approximately 100 meters south of the project, which includes approximately 10 to 15 houses.

The developers’ main business objective is the stockpiling of quarriable materials including sand, loam, stone, and laterite.

“The company plans to stock pile on site one or two barge loads of sand, loam and laterite. However, this may increase depending on demand from customers,” the project summary stated.

In a description of the project, the company stated that quarry materials and sand will be excavated from Lakeram Harridat Quarry and transported to the storage area via the 2000-ton barge. It was previously reported that Harridat was pursing the establishment of an US$11 million quarry on the bank of the Essequibo River.

At the new site, a total of eight workers will be employed. This is, however, expected to increase in the years to come.

At the project site, some of the facilities to be constructed are a generator room, equipment bond, fuel storage bond, workers’ quarters, toilet facilities, and more.

“Personal protective gears will be provided to all employees. These are inclusive of safety boots, helmets, earmuffs and visibility vests, etc. as per job description of each employee. First Aid Kits will also be on site along with trained personnel in the event of an accident,” the company stated.

Essequibo Quarry Inc. believes this new project will enable it to meet some of the local demand.

Building on the progress made in 2022 through increased public and private investments, Guyana’s vibrant construction industry is expected to expand even further this year.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, during his presentation of Budget 2023 last week, said, “…latest estimates show that the construction sector grew by a very strong 26.3 per cent in 2022.

As was the case in 2021, this expansion is supported by intensified activity in the public and private sectors.”

Driven by further plans to invest heavily in the establishment and maintenance of critical infrastructure across the country, Dr. Singh also highlighted that the local construction industry is projected to expand even further this year.

This growth, the Finance Minister said, can be linked to massive government investments in new and improved roads and bridges, housing developments, educational and health facilities, agricultural infrastructure, and private sector investment in the oil and gas and hospitality industries.