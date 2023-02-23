Narayan Ramdhani cops another gold in Canada

GUYANA’s top Badminton player, Narayan Ramdhani, won gold in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) Badminton Championship (Provincials) and earned the ACAC All Conference Award and the ACAC Men’s Singles Player-of-the-Year Award 2023 in Canada.

The Provincials were contested last weekend in the Auditorium of the Concordia University of Edmonton, with players competing the individual and team segments.

In the Team Tournament, Ramdhani assisted the King’s University Badminton Team (TKU Eagles) to win gold at the Provincial Team Championship for the second time in a row when he won the Men’s Singles and went undefeated in Singles and Mixed in the four tournaments this season.

At a Banquet held on Saturday, Ramdhani was awarded one of the five ACAC Men’s All Conference Award and captured the coveted Men’s Singles Player-of-the-Year Award.

This is the third time Ramdhani has won the Provincial Individual Championships in Men’s Singles in his university career.

Seeded number one, Ramdhani gained a bye to the quarter-final in the Men’s Singles and defeated Shepherd Dow 21-14. He then got the better of Jason Chiu 21-14, 21-9 in the semi-final, before topping Sanskar Chopra 17-21, 21-14, 21-4 in the final.

Ramdhani will next represent the Kings University and the province of Alberta at the Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association (Nationals) Badminton Tournament to be held in the Province of Nova Scotia on March 7-12.

He will compete in the Men’s Singles category