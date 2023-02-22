Woman certified in handling heavy-duty equipment

-plans to pursue courses in other male dominated areas

JUANITA Evans-Watterman became a qualified Heavy-Duty Equipment Operator (HDEO) through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) with the goal of better understanding and supporting her husband in any way she can.

She was one of the 251 graduates in Region Three who received certification in early February. Her journey, however, began about 22 years ago, following her job as a garment construction instructor at the Ministry of Labour.

She is currently stationed at the Leonora Technical and Vocational Training Centre (LTVTC), aiding the ministry’s endeavour to provide other interested individuals with a skill that would allow them to become employable.

Evans-Watterman has taken advantage of opportunities to become certified in plumbing, carpentry, and now heavy-duty equipment operation throughout her time at the ministry.

She told BIT’s officials that her recent certification came from a place of love, which she hopes will also be considered an incentive for other females to become involved in non-traditional careers.

“My spouse is presently in hydraulics, and so I believed that it would be fitting for me to be familiar with this because I occasionally accompany him into the interior, and if there is any situation in which I can always support him, I would be delighted,” she explained.

Nonetheless, Evans-Watterman will not be seen by the agency for the final time because she plans to pursue Small Engine Repairs and, eventually, Metal Engineering. This method, she claimed, would assist her in properly caring for and maintaining the machine, as recommended by her programme instructor.

As such, she thanked the government for providing her with this chance and hopes that others would see the value of being multiskilled to effectively contribute to the country’s progress.

“What the government is doing here is fantastic. You know, many people are unaware of the opportunities they must seize to become empowered. “It is a good idea to have a plan in place for self-development,” Evans-Watterman stated. (Board of Industrial Training Public Relations Department)