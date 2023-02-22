Duo nabbed with three pounds of cannabis, CANU says

ACTING on information received, officers of CANU, the anti-drug agency, conducted an operation at Norton Street, Georgetown where they intercepted a motor vehicle bearing Registration number PHH 9387.
A subsequent search of the said vehicle was conducted in the presence of the driver and another occupant, which led to the discovery of three (3) brick like parcels of suspected cannabis, a release from the agency said.
Chaterpaul Singh, aka “Dutchie”, 39, of First Street Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and Anesia Isfehani, 24, of Crown Dam, Industry, ECD were arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic, which tested positive for cannabis and weighed approximately 3.3 lbs. (1.542 kg) with a street value of GY$500,000.
This is an active investigation.