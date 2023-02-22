News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Duo nabbed with three pounds of cannabis, CANU says
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Featured Images - Wordpress (11)
ACTING on information received, officers of CANU, the anti-drug agency, conducted an operation at Norton Street, Georgetown where they intercepted a motor vehicle bearing Registration number PHH 9387.
A subsequent search of the said vehicle was conducted in the presence of the driver and another occupant, which led to the discovery of three (3) brick like parcels of suspected cannabis, a release from the agency said.
Chaterpaul Singh, aka “Dutchie”, 39, of First Street Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and Anesia Isfehani, 24, of Crown Dam, Industry, ECD were arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic, which tested positive for cannabis and weighed approximately 3.3 lbs. (1.542 kg) with a street value of GY$500,000.
This is an active investigation.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.