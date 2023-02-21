Regal Legends warm up for Orlando

Cup with victory over Jai Hind

REGAL Legends started their preparations for next month’s Orlando Cup softball tournament with an emphatic 57-run victory over Jai Hind Jaguars in a feature Over-50 Republic Cup match, played at the Queen’s College ground on Sunday.

Led by punishing half-centuries from opener Uniss Yusuf (64), and Rudolph Baker (56), Regal Legends reached a challenging 165 for five in their allotted 20 overs, before routing their opponents for 108 in 15.2 overs.

After losing the wickets of Mahendra Arjune (two) and the experienced Wayne Jones (two), Yusuf and Baker proceeded to plunder the Jai Hind Jaguars bowling to all parts of Queen’s College’s field in a brilliant third-wicket partnership of 100, with Yusuf blasting four fours and six sixes, while Baker clobbered four fours and five sixes in his knock.

Bowling for the Berbicians, Veerapen Moonsammy claimed two for 18, and Anil Beharry two for 26.

Jai Hind Jaguars were never up to the challenge, despite a fine rearguard innings from Rickey Deonarine, who stroked three fours and an equal number of sixes in a top score of 40, while Eon Lovell contributed 21, with one four and a six. The batting was undermined by man-of-the-match and skipper, Mahendra Hardyal, who bagged an impressive five from 30 from his four allotted overs. Lyndon Lyght supported with two for 23.

The winning, runners-up, and man-of-the-match trophies were sponsored by Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, while the feature was organised under the aegis of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc.

The two teams will clash in a return fixture in Berbice on Mash Day, Thursday.