Gabriel back for South Africa ODIs

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, (CMC) – Veteran fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been recalled to the West Indies One-Day International side for the first time in almost four years, in a 15-man squad for next month’s three-match series against South Africa.

The 34-year-old spearheaded Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s attack at the Super50 Cup last November, finishing with 15 wickets at 14 runs apiece.

Gabriel is the only noteworthy inclusion as selectors have kept faith with the core of the squad which featured in the last ODI series against New Zealand in the Caribbean eight months ago.

“We have had some injuries to our fast-bowling pool so therefore we see Gabriel as an ideal fit heading into South Africa, and the surfaces we expect to play on,” said chief selector, the Most Honourable Desmond Haynes.

“It is felt that we need someone to get those early wickets and he is the kind of bowler that can do that. Judging from his performances in the CG United Super50 Cup, he is potentially a wicket-taking option up front.”

Off-spinning all-rounder Roston Chase, who played his last ODI 15 months ago, has secured a place in the squad with 23-year-old Kevin Sinclair, who grabbed five wickets in his three ODIs against New Zealand, omitted after a lean Super50 campaign.

The squad will be led by new ODI skipper Shai Hope with Rovman Powell, the T20 International captain, as his deputy.

Selectors have meanwhile named left-arm seamer Obed McCoy in the 15-man T20 squad, “subject to medical clearance”. The 26-year-old has not featured since West Indies’ failed campaign in the T20 World Cup qualifiers in Australia last October.

Neither fast bowler Jayden Seales nor Anderson Philiip was considered for selection due to their recovery from injury.

“For the T20Is, we have an experienced squad,” Haynes said.

“What we are looking for is to form a cohesive unit and look at the players who we believe can form the nucleus as we build towards doing very well and challenging when we host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June 2024.”

Batting all-rounder Kyle Mayers will serve as Powell’s vice-captain.

West Indies take on South Africa in the ODI series from March 16-21, with the first two matches – day/night affairs – scheduled for East London and the final game set for Potchefstroom.

The T20I series runs from March 25-28 – the first two games carded for Centurion and the final one scheduled for Johannesburg.

SQUADS:

ODI – Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith

T20I – Rovman Powell (captain), Kyle Mayers (vice captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith