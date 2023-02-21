News Archives
200 persons apply for map reading, navigation short course
Persons undergoing map-reading training at the YWCA on Croal Street
OVER 150 persons have applied for the map reading and navigation short course that is being facilitated by the Guyana Mining School and Training Centre Inc. (GMSTCI).

The course was expected to come on stream in March, however, due to the significant number of applications that were received, it was brought forward to this month.

Persons on Monday began classes at the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) building on Croal Street.

The Administrator of the Guyana Mining School Vaughn Felix made the disclosure in an invited comment to the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday.

“We have received approximately 200 applications, so that is why we are bringing forward the course. Right now, we’re doing the Guyana Police Force, we’re doing wildlife, we’re doing Bureau of Statistics, we’re doing NDMA, and one and two miners are in the class,” he disclosed.

The primary objective of the course is to equip miners and other interested stakeholders with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate difficult terrain, and read maps effectively.

Trainees, upon completion of the course, will have a comprehensive understanding of the mining sector, as they would have undergone both practical and theoretical training.

Although it is intended for miners, interested persons are free to undertake the course.

Classes are being held from 09:00 hrs to 12:00 hrs daily, at no cost to the participants.

