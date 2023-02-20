Guyana’s shell mound, other marine ecosystems to be studied

GUYANA is home to an overwhelming amount of flora and fauna but researchers believe that there is much more to be discovered in the wetland areas of the country.

It is for this reason the recently established marine-focused research centre at Imbotero, Region One (Barima- Waini), will soon begin an extensive research-based exposition into one of the country’s shell mounds in the region.

Head of the Guyana Marine Conservation Society (GMCS), Annette Arjoon-Martins, recently told the Guyana Chronicle that a team of marine biologists will soon begin research on the origins of the shell mound offshore in the Pomeroon river.

“To complement our marine research centre, we have also just acquired a Chasing M2 Pro Max ROV, which is a remote-operated vehicle. It will allow us to go offshore and do marine research on the shell mounds, which are 17 kilometers off the Pomeroon river mouth and these are the shell mounds that are responsible for the shell beach being covered in shells,” she said.

Shell middens, also called shell mounds, are defined as prehistoric refuse heap, or mound, consisting chiefly of the shells intermingled with other artifacts that were left behind by prehistoric people.

These are usually found in coastal areas and consist mainly of discarded shells along with related cultural materials, such as bones, ceramic pots, and stone tools.

At Region One’s Shell Beach, a large portion of land is said to be covered with shells.

“100 kilometers of beach is covered in sand and it has never been explored before where this massive amount of shells [came from].

“The ROV, which could reach depths of 1,200 feet, will allow us to go there and explore what is going on with the shell mounds that are washing ashore and are covering the entire beach in shells,” Arjoon-Martins explained.

Residents of Waramuri, Moruca, Region One, cannot say for sure just what the story is behind the famous Shell Mound. Nevertheless, many have accepted that there is something unique, even special, about the location.

In a previous interview, one of the oldest residents in the village, 83-year-old Sylvester Abrams, recalls hearing a story about how “something” prevented people from passing in the vicinity of Shell Mound; even capturing their boats.

Archaeologist, Dr. Dennis Williams, reportedly did some excavations back in the 1980s on the shell mounds. Among the items found were pots and pans, and more interestingly, skeletal remains.

It is also believed that there is a cave underneath the shell mound, which was visible in times past but has been covered over the years.

Meanwhile, marine biologist is also expected to venture to ancient county of Berbice, to explore the existence of Fresh water coral in the Berbice River.

“[The ROV] will also allow us to go 35 kilometers off the Berbice river mouth to explore where there are fresh water corals. So, nobody has ever really known that there are fresh water corals offshore of Guyana coastline and this is a huge deal,” Arjoon- Martins further said.

Further, staff of the research centre will assist Guyana’s Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) in locating missing vessels that sank during mishaps in the Berbice river.

“It will also be as siting the maritime administration with some reconnaissance work to locate a vessel sunk about 15 miles off the Mahaica river mouth as well. So, not only will we be doing marine research, we will also be doing some supporting work for our relevant government agencies with which we collaborate,” Arjoon- Martins said further.