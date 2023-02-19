The Joys of Radio

February 13 2023, was known as International Radio Day.

IT is a day celebrated worldwide to honour radio personalities who have given their lives to disseminating information through that medium.

Pepperpot Magazine concentrated its focuses on the enthusiastic and energetic Leroy Phillips, who shared his amazing story with us.

Leroy Phillips, who is visually impaired, began working at the National Communications Network (NCN) in 2011. He says that if he had to do it all over again, he would enjoy the experience every step of the way.

The Pepperpot Magazine began by asking about some of the challenges he faces daily on the job as a radio personality.

“I think my challenges over the past 13 years would be things like not being able to go to major events and having to move around and navigate on my own, to be able to interact with officials to come into the office and bring comments from various dignitaries about the subject at hand. My other challenge is to have a piece of complex recording equipment available to do my style of production to work along with to do a sophisticated programme,” he explained. “Those things are no longer a challenge.

I am more relaxed now and settled on doing more government programmes, ensuring that the nation gets what is out there for them.”

Phillips described his job as a broadcaster as a hobby. He noted during his interview that only bitter/sweet moments he faces are when he is away from work and not getting to do what he loves best.

“I always like to work when I am on leave, even though it is not the right thing to do. You are supposed to be completely away from work, but I am the type who likes to work. This job is a hobby for me because I have never worked a day in my life, this is my hobby. But I would still do interviews even though I am away from work. It is just that I cannot come into the office and do anything,” the exuberant and dedicated Phillips told Pepperpot Magazine.

The Guyanese radio personality despite being visually impaired, said he does not consider it being an advantage or disadvantage

“It has favoured me well and it has also affected me somewhat in work, but I like to think of it as not affecting the work of a broadcaster because the work of a broadcaster has nothing much to do with visuals. Though I have been able to do much of my work without any hindrance, I have done fairly well in the job as a blind person,”Phillips told the magazine.

Phillips attributes some of his success to a few role models and fellow colleagues such as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and veteran broadcaster Michelle Abraham Ali, veteran broadcaster Ron Robinson and Judy Lewis.

Leroy vbecame visually impaired at age six, but seemingly did not let his disability affect his ability to share information with the nation through radio.

Phillips encourages everyone who may be interested in the field to work in radio, since it is a great place to disseminate information. He also encourages people to educate themselves and become a master in their craft.

“ I think being in the media and being in a position to share relevant information are very crucial. People want to find out how Guyana is growing and developing, and when the country is doing all that, how can I be a part of that,” Phillips noted during his interview.