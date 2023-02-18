President engages senior African, US bank officials

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday held separate meetings with the President of the African Export-Import Bank, Professor Benedict Orahma, and Chair of the United States Export-Import Bank, Reta Jo Lewis, on the sidelines of the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in The Bahamas.

According to the Office of the President, the discussions with Professor Orahma surrounded mutual areas of interest inclusive of agriculture, energy, infrastructure and oil and gas.

During the meeting, the President was also presented with the Caribbean Partnership Agreement, which consolidates the bank’s efforts to promote and develop South-South trade, specifically between Africa and the Caribbean.

President Ali also met with various representatives from companies that are involved in the aforementioned sectors, OP said.

Additionally, he met with Lewis and discussed a range of topics, including the financing of infrastructural projects in Guyana.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, accompanied the President to the engagement with the US bank official.