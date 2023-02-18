News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
President engages senior African, US bank officials
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President, Dr Irfaan Ali interacts with the Chair of the United States Export-Import Bank, Reta Jo Lewis (Office of the President photos)
President, Dr Irfaan Ali interacts with the Chair of the United States Export-Import Bank, Reta Jo Lewis (Office of the President photos)

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday held separate meetings with the President of the African Export-Import Bank, Professor Benedict Orahma, and Chair of the United States Export-Import Bank, Reta Jo Lewis, on the sidelines of the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in The Bahamas.

According to the Office of the President, the discussions with Professor Orahma surrounded mutual areas of interest inclusive of agriculture, energy, infrastructure and oil and gas.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali and President of the African Export-Import Bank, Professor Benedict Orahma holding the Caribbean Partnership Agreement

During the meeting, the President was also presented with the Caribbean Partnership Agreement, which consolidates the bank’s efforts to promote and develop South-South trade, specifically between Africa and the Caribbean.

President Ali also met with various representatives from companies that are involved in the aforementioned sectors, OP said.

Additionally, he met with Lewis and discussed a range of topics, including the financing of infrastructural projects in Guyana.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, accompanied the President to the engagement with the US bank official.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.