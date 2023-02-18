GSA’s Bounty Farm Mash Handicap Squash Tournament

Khalils, Taylor Fernandes, Arjoon, Daniel Ince among 2nd night winners

By Sean Devers

NIGHT two of the GCA’s Bounty Farm Mash Handicap Squash Tournament was contested on Thursday at the Georgetown Club with Ashley and Jason-ray Khalil, Alex Arjoon, Taylor Fernandes and Daniel Ince being among the winners.

In this format, better seeded players have higher handicaps against players ranked below them to demonstrate mental fortitude and a high level of stamina in matches which go to 15 points.

In Thursday night’s encounter, Ashley DeGroot was beaten by Daniel Ince 5-15, 15-10, 15-9, but not before Ince, the son of National coach Carl Ince, was made to fight hard in the longest battle of the night.

DeGroot, with positive points, was willing to move quickly around the court and fire in some volleys and forehand drives in a game in which long rallies were the feature of the night; Ince could only score five points after cutting down his negative points.

In game number two, Ince turned up the heat with some clinical shots and in another long game against the determined DeGroot, won 15-10 while in the third and deciding game DeGroot made some simple mistakes as she hit balls into ‘tin’ when under no pressure.

The fitter Ince utilised the lob and drop shots to good effect, to win 15-9 to take the competitive match 2-1.

Caribbean Women’s champion, Ashley Khalil, who started with an 8-point deficit to Avinash Oditt, with three positive points, went hard at each other with entertaining Squash before the 29-year-old Khalil won 15-6-15-10.

Watched by as a fair size gathering, the exhausted Dennis Dias recovered from a second game defeat to win 15-7, 11-15, 15-10.

Brenno DaSilva beat Jnae Singh 15-8, 8-15, 15-8; Blake Edwards beat Emily Fung-a-Fat 15-10, 15-10; Alex Arjoon defeated GSA’s president, 15-12, 15-13 in a one-sided affair while Justin Ten Pow got the better of Avian Wade 5-15, 15-14, 15-14.

Kirsten Gomes beat Anna Perreira 15-12, 15-11; Jeremy Ten Pow beat Jacob McDonald 15-11, 15-10; Louis Da Silva beat Chad De Abreu 15-12, 15-11, Nicholas Narain defeated Jason van Dijk 15-10, 8-15, 15-7, Lydia Fraser beat Nakita Hicks 15-11- 15-11, Deja Dias beat Brian Edwards 15-13, 15-12.

Shiloh Asregado beat Reagan Rodrigues 15-11,15-13; Lloyd Fung-a-Fat beat Jean Paul Bones 15-10, 15-11; Taylor Fernandes beat Steven Xavier 15-2, 15-8; and Josh Verwey beat Tian Edwards 1-13, 15-11.

Javid Rahaman beat Sarfirah Summer 15-11,15-12, and Jason-Ray Khalil beat Ryan Rahaman 15-12, 15-9.