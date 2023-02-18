CARICOM throws support behind President Santokhi, calls for urgent restoration of peace

IN the wake of the ongoing disturbance in Suriname, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) said on Friday that it reaffirms its support for the democratically elected government under the leadership of President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

In a statement, CARICOM said the Heads of Government have received a report from Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of Suriname regarding the situation in that country.

“The Heads of Government took note of the unfolding situation in Suriname and strongly condemned the violent attacks on people as well as private and public facilities including the parliament. They recognised the right to freedom of expression, and the right to peaceful protest, but expressed the view that there can be no excuse for the use of violence in any type of demonstration. They affirmed that these actions only serve to undermine the rule of law and the stability of democracies. Furthermore, they threaten the lives and livelihoods of our citizens and are inimical to the interest of our population,” the statement said.

It added that CARICOM stands in solidarity with all law-abiding citizens of Suriname and urges all concerned to make every effort to maintain public safety.

“All efforts must be made to restore calm as a matter of urgency,” CARICOM said.