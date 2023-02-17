Babita Sarjou’s ex-husband sentenced to 22 ½ years, co-accused gets 18 ½

-State to appeal

TWELVE years after Babita Sarjou disappeared without a trace, her ex-husband Sharadananda Narine, called ‘Anand’, was, on Thursday, sentenced to 22 ½ years for her gruesome murder, while his friend, Darel Ponton, called ‘Yankee’, was given 18 ½ years for his role in the crime.

Last month, the men opted to plead to the capital offence before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall for the brutal crime which had sent shockwaves across Guyana.

Narine was represented by attorney Siand Dhurjon, while attorney Nigel Hughes and his associates are on record for Ponton.

On November 4, 2010, Babita Sarjou left her mother’s home at Timehri, after making arrangements to meet Narine, who was taking her to see the Diwali motorcade at the Kitty seawall.

She was also to meet their four-year-old son. Sarjou reportedly met her husband outside the National Cultural Centre (NCC), entered his car and was never seen or heard from again.

Sarjou’s mother, Champa Seonarine, never gave up hope as she was convinced that Narine was responsible for her daughter’s disappearance.

During the sentencing hearing on Thursday, Seonarine finally got to address her daughter’s killers face-to-face.

“I’m heartbroken, in pain, stressed. I miss my daughter a lot. My daughter Babita Sarjou did not deserve to die like that. I’m hoping to get justice in this case, the only thing that could live with me now is the memories of Babita.

“She would always be remembered, she would always be in my heart,” Seonarine said as tears rolled down her cheeks.

Meanwhile, Narine begged the court for mercy and asked Seonarine to forgive him for his actions.

“A life has been lost. There is no amount of words that I can express how sorry I am that I have caused you [Seonarine] and your family pain and suffering. Society was left in disbelief when they heard of what transpired. I felt like it was not worth living anymore; I wanted to leave this world. But counselling from some of the prison officers and my fellow inmates, made me realise that this is not the way. I have become a God-fearing person, especially after surviving two major fires (while in prison).

“I have asked God to renew my mind and thinking, to cleanse my heart, and to make me a better person so that when I am reintegrated back into society, I can be able to serve mankind in a positive way. I kept praying for Babita’s family… I hope that one day you [Seonarine] can find it in your heart to forgive me,” Narine said while sobbing uncontrollably.

Similarly, Ponton asked the court to temper justice with mercy as he begged Sarjou’s family to forgive him for his actions.

“I am kindly asking for the forgiveness of Babita Sarjou’s mom and all her siblings. I am kindly asking the court and society to forgive me for my actions. I know I have done wrong. I am a different person; I have changed. I am trying my best to pray for everyone,” he said.

The men’s probation report was read in court by a social worker. It was revealed that Narine grew up with “high moral” standards since his father was a pandit.

Narine told the probation officer that he lost his freedom, while some of his relatives have distanced themselves from him as a result of the embarrassment and fear of discrimination by society over Sarjou’s death.

In the report, Narine said that upon his release back into society he will dedicate his life to philanthropic work and create a safe place for men involved in abusive relationships.

He told the social workers that he married Sarjou when she was 16, but he soon after noticed that she was “acting carefree” and was neglecting the relationship. Sometime later, she gave birth to their son who is now 16 years old. He said that Sarjou abandoned their family and went to live with her mother.

Two years after Sarjou’s death, Narine remarried and had a daughter. The probation officer told the court that Narine’s daughter who is nine-year-old, does not know he is behind bars.

Further, the probation officer said that Ponton’s mother said that she always felt that Narine’s relationship with her son was not genuine and expressed “shock” about her son’s involvement in the crime.

NO JUSTIFICATION

The state prosecutor, in her address to the court, said that offences such as men killing women have become a trend in society and need to be stopped.

She asked the judge to send a strong message to like-minded individuals that such acts cannot be tolerated.

Justice Morris-Ramlall, in her sentencing remarks, condemned the men for their “atrocity against women in our society”.

She said that there is no justification for perpetuating violence against women, and any attempt to justify such must be “strongly frowned on”.

The judge further said that Narine “orchestrated” the plan to kill his wife and “played God.”

“For some time prior to her death, he [ Narine] orchestrated a plan to kill her and conceal her body. He breached the trust reposed in him by her and her family members. A great deal of planning was involved. There was nothing impulsive about his actions. It is also horrifying that he executed his plan in the presence of his son,” the judge added.

In the end, Narine was sentenced to 22 ½ years, while Ponton was given 18 ½ years. The judge ordered prison authorities to deduct the time they have spent on remand.

The state has since signalled its intentions to appeal the sentence.

After Sarjou’s disappearance in 2010, her mother sought the help of the Caribbean American Domestic Awareness Organisation (CADVA), and together they relentlessly pleaded with the police to reopen the case.

In 2016, they got a glimmer of hope when Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, reopened the investigation after receiving new information. Police investigators began treating the case as a homicide.

Sarjou’s estranged husband was further questioned and subsequently led the investigating team to a shallow grave in his backyard. Ranks found skeletal remains.

Narine had allegedly said that he was furious because he suspected that she was having an affair with a man at her workplace. He was also angry that she had taken him to court on allegations that he had posted nude pictures of her online.

Further probing also revealed that Narine had promised Ponton a measly $50,000 and a trip to Trinidad if he killed Sarjou. However, Narine claimed that he paid Ponton $100,000.

Within days of the discovery, the men were charged for murdering Sarjou.

In 2017, following a preliminary inquiry before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, they were committed to stand trial before a judge and jury in the High Court.