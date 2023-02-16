West Indies women go down to India

CMC – West Indies suffered yet another blow to their semi-final chances at the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup when they slumped to their second defeat in Group 2, with a six-wicket loss to powerhouse India here Wednesday.

Entering the contest at Newlands as underdogs, West Indies never really lifted their game and their 118 for six from their 20 overs after choosing to bat first was never enough, allowing India to complete a comfortable chase with 11 balls to spare.

Former captain Stafanie Taylor top-scored with 42 at the top of the order and vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle chipped in with 30, but West Indies flattered to deceive after being well placed at 77 for one in the 14th over.

“Obviously, we didn’t get as much runs as we were looking for,” Campbelle lamented afterwards.

“We tried to get at least 150. I think 150 would’ve been a good fighting total for us today.

“One of our top three have got to bat through to the end to finish it off … if one of the top three bat through to the end I think we will get the runs we’re looking for.”

India found themselves in a small tangle at 43 for three at the start of the eighth over after off-spinner Karishma Ramharack (2-14) removed both openers Shafali Verma (28) and Smriti Mandhana (10).

However, 19-year-old wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh struck an unbeaten 44 off 32 balls while captain Harmanpreet Kaur gathered 33 from 42 balls, the pair combining in a 72-run, fourth wicket stand to erase any chance of a West Indies comeback.

The defeat for the Caribbean side was their 15th straight in T20 Internationals and left them fourth in Group 2 without a point, with matches against Pakistan and Ireland remaining.

With their win, meanwhile, India joined England on four points, both remaining unbeaten and within touching distance of qualifying for the final four.

Choosing to bat, West Indies lost their captain Hayley Matthews for two with four on the board at the start of the second over, edging a backfoot drive through to Ghosh.

Taylor, in only her second international in five months after recovering from injury, came together with Campbelle to stabiise the innings in a stand of 73 for the second wicket.

While Taylor struck half-dozen fours, her knock required 40 balls and Campbelle also batted slowly despite counting three fours, her innings needing 36 deliveries.

Both fell four balls apart with a run added in the 14th over from Player of the Match, off-spinner Deepti Sharma (3-15); Campbelle taken at short third man on the reverse sweep and Taylor lbw on review after playing across.

When Chinelle Henry was run out for two in the next over after coming up just short on a second run, the innings was tottering on 79 for four but Chedean Nation lashed 21 not out from 18 balls in a 35-run, fifth wicket stand with Shabika Gajnabi (15) to eke out precious runs at the back end.

In reply, Verma provided the early impetus for India by punching five fours in a 23-ball cameo, posting 32 for the first wicket with Smriti Mandhana (10).

Once Ramharack drew Mandhana down and had her stumped in the fourth over, India lost three wickets for 11 runs off 22 balls before Ghosh and Harmanpreet led the recovery.