Unicomer invests $25B in commercial complex, logistics park

– project slated for 2025 completion

Unicomer (Guyana) Inc. has announced a massive commercial investment of twenty-five billion Guyanese dollars ($25B GYD) in Guyana, which is slated to be completed by 2025.

Redstart investments Guyana Inc., a real estate development and property management division of the Unicomer Group, has disclosed plans for two major projects: A Commercial Complex on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road and a Logistics Park in Houston, EBD.

Both developments are expected to commence construction in May 2023, pending regulatory and governmental approvals.

According to Unicomer (Guyana) Inc., the Commercial Complex, along the River Bank, in a prime East Bank location, will house up to 30 retail spaces with some 400 parking spaces. The complex will be anchored by a Courts Mega Store and an Ashley Homestore, together occupying fifty-thousand square feet (50,000 sq. ft.) of retail space.

These stores will be complemented by an array of retail stores, a gym, as well as restaurants and eateries from local and international brands. Discussions are also ongoing with top international hotel brands to be included in the complex.

Further, Unicomer (Guyana) Inc. noted that fifteen-billion-dollar ($15B GYD) Logistics Park will be constructed on 60 acres of land already acquired.

The introduction of the Logistics Park will streamline the retail giant’s supply chain management process and allow for similar arrangements to be extended to other companies in the region.

When completed, the Logistics Park will also contain Unicomer Guyana’s brand-new 250,000 sq. ft. Logistics and Distribution Center.

In sharing his excitement about this ground-breaking investment, Mr. Vincent Gordon, Sub Regional Managing Director, Unicomer Guyana and the Dutch Caribbean, explained that the commercial project will be built in three phases: Phase I to include the erection of the Courts Mega Store and Ashley Signature Stores, Phase II the build-out of the Commercial Park and Phase III will deliver the hotel and final parking structure.

Mr. Gordon stated, “In November of this year, the Unicomer Group will celebrate thirty (30) years of Courts doing business in Guyana. This multi-billion-dollar investment demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to the economic development and growth of Guyana. We are providing a world-class facility and a stellar shopping experience for residents and visitors alike. Truly it will take the employee and customer experience in Guyana to the next level”.

The Unicomer Group will be featuring these Redstart Investments Guyana Inc. projects, and other new initiatives in its booth at the International Energy Conference and Exposition from Tuesday to Friday, February 17th from 8am to 5pm. The exhibit will be held at the Georgetown Marriot Hotel. For more information, persons can visit booth 193.