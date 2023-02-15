Roles of women, girls, and youths in Guyana’s LCDS 2030 and gender equality

THE gender component of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) acknowledges the various effects that weather-related events and climate change have on both men and women.

It is well established from Guyana’s experience with droughts and floods over the past 20 years, in particular, that women are disproportionately affected by the immediate and long-term effects of these climate events.

The labour of restoring farms and the requirement for alternative food supplies during and after floods or droughts place a new and demanding strain on women and the household in communities where the farms are part of the women’s work.

Women have suffered losses in both urban and rural populations, including long-term housing damage, livestock losses, and loss of kitchen gardens, to name a few.

The threat to women’s health and the long-term effects of these facts have increased the status of women unequally in all domains.

The LCDS 2030 has taken these realities under close consideration and outlines a number of mitigating measures, all of which would be founded first and foremost on extensive discussions with women about their unique responsibilities in their families and communities.

Given the geographical diversity of Guyana, the diversity of the communities’ constituent ethnic groups, and the diversity of cultural norms, it is essential to develop sensitive and appropriate solutions, including training, to address the widespread issue of climatic change events that are becoming more frequent and more intense.

In addition, the LCDS places a particular premium on the contribution of women and girls to climate action.

This will include how women and girls may affect change to accomplish climate adaptation, raise knowledge of LCDS goals, develop creative ways to address climate threats, and act as change agents at the local and national levels.

In light of the fact that a low-carbon economy aims to address climate change and its various effects on both men and women, the LCDS 2030 recognises the need for similar and distinct actions to address this reality.

The LCDS 2030 will set standards and necessary actions, considering that women are disproportionately affected negatively by climate change.

Women have previously been involved in the construction of the Strategy up to this point, and provisions have been created for female-driven deeper study and the particular mitigation and adaptation actions required.

Women-centred methods grounded in experiences and realities that acknowledge the common challenges faced by women are a cornerstone of the approaches outlined.

Particular LCDS initiatives must be designed and implemented with women in mind and take demographic, societal, and cultural norms into consideration.

To guarantee that their perspectives are heard at all levels and that they are the direct beneficiaries of resources that can help them develop their resilience, women’s representatives will play a key role in the multi-stakeholder committee of the LCDS.

Involving women will also work to give them control over important LCDS initiatives; as a result, plans will be developed to address their frequently unequal access to resources.

By giving women access to inexpensive financial resources and skill-building opportunities, the LCDS’s resources can be used to increase the chances accessible to them and broaden their range of options.

Through an intergenerational approach to policy development, decision-making, programme implementation, and stakeholder ownership, Guyana’s transition to a low-carbon route relies on all citizens.

As more than two-thirds of the population, Guyana’s youth provide dynamism, energy, innovation, and a new perspective to the achievement of these objectives.

The LCDS was developed to support and guarantee that genuine young participation is integrated and used at all levels.

Young people worldwide actively raise awareness of climate catastrophe and push for meaningful and significant action to address it.

To raise awareness of the struggles Guyana and other Small Island Development States confront and make an appeal for environmental responsibility and action, they organise events and work locally, nationally, regionally, and internationally.

The LCDS will use characteristics in policies, projects, and programmes that bring about the necessary changes in the face of pollution and other environmental problems, increase climate awareness, and support safe and healthy living among all Guyanese.

The strategy will be included in all school curricula, fostering an awareness of environmental responsibility throughout our children’s education and upbringing.

Through educational, training, scholarship, and employment opportunities across all sectors, including entrepreneurship and business incubators, micro and small business financing, academic, technical, and vocational training, internships, and other avenues, youth unemployment and underemployment will be addressed.

Information technology, business development, and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) disciplines will be emphasised, as well as general skill development and mentoring.

One of the biggest opportunities for youth involvement, employment, and business development is provided by Guyana’s leadership in guaranteeing food and nutrition security in the Caribbean.

The Guyana School of Agriculture, University of Guyana, and other institutions will be able to improve the training they offer, expand and upgrade their curricula to meet these demands, which include climate adaptation, mitigation, and resilience, all part of the vision of LCDS.

The LCDS would improve coastal infrastructure, drainage and irrigation systems, and incorporate precautions against climatic events.

Along the value chain, the LCDS will also focus on boosting productivity and value-added production to create more employment opportunities and businesses.

The cutting-edge LCDS Strategy must be implemented while simultaneously requiring technological innovation, research and development, and the development of specialised talents.

To address the oil and gas sector’s new and developing needs and enable national transition to clean and renewable energy, policies, programmes, and projects of the Strategy would encourage, support, and incentivise these capabilities, particularly among the youth.

Marine biologists, hydrologists, climate scientists, and other specialists provide additional human capital needed for Guyana’s low carbon trajectory based on the four LCDS pillars, providing more opportunities for the youth.

In general, the LCDS aims to train youth leaders and give them the tools to tackle problems like social injustice and other obstacles to their development and, eventually, Guyana’s future development.

To address these concerns, youth perspectives would be incorporated into programme design, project implementation, and policy-making.

To foster young influencers and positive role models, youth participation and expression, through a variety of channels, such as the arts, culture, and athletics, would be encouraged.

The LCDS recognises youth as today’s partners and tomorrow’s leaders who will advance Guyana’s socioeconomic development while protecting our priceless natural resources and safeguarding citizens’ futures.

