Energy NL, Canada-Guyana Chamber sign agreement for knowledge exchange

THE Canada Guyana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC), on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canadian energy industry association, Energy NL, to facilitate technical support and knowledge exchange.

The signing took place at the Marriott Hotel, on the sidelines of the 2023 Energy Conference and Expo.

The agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer of Energy NL, Charlene Johnson and CGCC President, Anand Beharry.

Beharry said that the agreement is primarily about Energy NL helping CGCC navigate the energy sector and avoiding pitfalls through the lessons already learnt by Energy NL.

“The people of Energy NL are excited to teach us, and ensure we don’t get to the pitfalls that they did,” Beharry noted.

Energy NL was Founded in 1977, to represent the supply and service sector of the energy industry.

Today, Energy NL represents over 460 member organisations worldwide which are involved in, or benefit from, the energy industry of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Energy NL members provide products and services for the energy sector, and associate members include petroleum companies, trade associations, educational institutions and government bodies and agencies at the municipal, provincial and federal levels.

According to Johnson, the MoU will allow for the organisations to come together to make the most of the challenges, the transformation and the opportunities, so as to take advantage of shared experiences, know-how and desire to succeed for the mutual benefit of their respective membership.

“For many years, Energy NL members have come to Guyana to share our expertise and exchange knowledge. In many ways our energy sectors are very similar. Guyana has an offshore oil and gas sector which has provided new opportunities and benefits; it has been transformative. Newfoundland and Labrador experienced that transformation first hand.

“Guyana is in the midst of a financial renaissance which is altering the economy and improving the lives of Guyanese people. A changing economy can be a challenging economy. And that is just one area that the Energy NL and the CGCC can collaborate on through shared experiences, talent and commitment to succeed,” Johnson said.