News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Energy NL, Canada-Guyana Chamber sign agreement for knowledge exchange
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Chief Executive Officer of Energy NL, Charlene Johnson and CGCC President, Anand Beharry
Chief Executive Officer of Energy NL, Charlene Johnson and CGCC President, Anand Beharry

THE Canada Guyana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC), on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canadian energy industry association, Energy NL, to facilitate technical support and knowledge exchange.

The signing took place at the Marriott Hotel, on the sidelines of the 2023 Energy Conference and Expo.

The agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer of Energy NL, Charlene Johnson and CGCC President, Anand Beharry.

Beharry said that the agreement is primarily about Energy NL helping CGCC navigate the energy sector and avoiding pitfalls through the lessons already learnt by Energy NL.

“The people of Energy NL are excited to teach us, and ensure we don’t get to the pitfalls that they did,” Beharry noted.

Energy NL was Founded in 1977, to represent the supply and service sector of the energy industry.

Today, Energy NL represents over 460 member organisations worldwide which are involved in, or benefit from, the energy industry of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Energy NL members provide products and services for the energy sector, and associate members include petroleum companies, trade associations, educational institutions and government bodies and agencies at the municipal, provincial and federal levels.

According to Johnson, the MoU will allow for the organisations to come together to make the most of the challenges, the transformation and the opportunities, so as to take advantage of shared experiences, know-how and desire to succeed for the mutual benefit of their respective membership.

“For many years, Energy NL members have come to Guyana to share our expertise and exchange knowledge. In many ways our energy sectors are very similar. Guyana has an offshore oil and gas sector which has provided new opportunities and benefits; it has been transformative. Newfoundland and Labrador experienced that transformation first hand.

“Guyana is in the midst of a financial renaissance which is altering the economy and improving the lives of Guyanese people. A changing economy can be a challenging economy. And that is just one area that the Energy NL and the CGCC can collaborate on through shared experiences, talent and commitment to succeed,” Johnson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.