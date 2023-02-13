Seedling nursery contributes to coconut farmers’ success in Lethem

FARMERS in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), will now have easier access to an adequate number of high-quality seedlings at an affordable cost.

That’s according to the General Manager of Hope Coconut Industries Limited (Hope Estate), Ricky Roopchand, who told the Sunday Chronicle during an interview that the acquisition of the high-quality plants was made possible by the recent establishment of a coconut seedling nursery in Lethem.

This was specifically recognised as being the 10th seedling nursery in the country, which was made possible by the Ministry of Agriculture, and the government’s National Coconut Decentralisation Programme.

“The establishment of the 10th nursery will now make it possible for the programme to produce 206,000 coconut seedlings, annually, if it runs at its full capacity,” Roopchand said.

It was noted that this intervention is aligned with the government’s Manifesto promise to develop the agriculture sector, with an emphasis on making it both competitive and substantiable.

And according to Roopchand, such interventions will enable food security, as well as improve the livelihoods of farmers.

“The Agriculture Minister also said that the coconut sector in Guyana is very important, and has tremendous potential for improvement, especially in the area of producing value-added products, which is more lucrative,” Roopchand said.

With that in mind, Roopchand explained that three coconut fibre machines have been purchased by the government, and are expected to arrive in the country very soon. Those machines will help “jump start” the production of coconut fibre, also known as coir, which, as the General Manger noted, are excellent organic materials for composting and seedling growth.

Finally, Roopchand said that farmers in Region Nine are being encouraged to make full use of the opportunity, as the coconut business is both lucrative and inclusive, in that everyone can get involved, regardless of their gender.

Last November, Guyana imported its first batch of Brazilian Green Dwarf Coconuts from the Brazil-based Tecnologia na Produção de Coqueiros (COHIBRA).

The Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha had noted that the investment is considered to be a “game-changer” for the country’s economy.

It was also noted that the seed nuts are reportedly from a three-year high-breed coconut that has the capacity to produce copra, water and oil.