Man dies in Windsor Forest fire

–Another fire displaces Nootenzuil family

A MAN identified as ‘Slowie’ on Sunday afternoon perished in a fire that destroyed his house at Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara (WCD), Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara).

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the building, located at Lot 194 7th Street, Windsor Forest, also housed a grocery store and a small church.

Several government officials were on the scene offering their comfort to the man’s wife who sat inconsolably looking on as firefighters battled the blaze.

It was reported that the man’s wife and two sons were at home at the time of the blaze. They managed, however, to escape the building. They were rushed to the West Demerara Hospital to have treated, injuries they sustained.

The Guyana Fire Service is investigating this fire and is expected to offer additional details on the blaze and the subsequent firefighting response.

Meanwhile, a family of four were displaced after their two-storey Nootenzuil, East Coast Demerara home was engulfed in flames on Sunday morning.

This publication was made to understand that the family was not at home at the time when the fire started. Upon observing smoke emanating from the wooden and concrete building, neighbours and other residents nearby quickly alerted the Guyana Fire Service.

One occupant of the home, Kemraj (only name given), told this publication that he was at work when he received the devastating news.

“I went to work and me wife and mother went ah funeral and my two children, they went by their grandmother and then I get a message that the house was on fire. By the time I left work and come the house burn down. Is everything gone, I can’t say how much I lost right now but is everything gone, I lose everything” the distraught man added.

Kemraj’s mother and wife, who resided in the house, were distraught as they stood watching their home being ravaged by the flames. An investigation into the cause of the Nootenzuil fire is also in progress.