Reject Opposition’s divisive tactics

–VP Jagdeo urges Guyanese

Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo is sending a strong message to the Opposition that the PPP/C Government will not sway in its vision of creating equal opportunities for all Guyanese, regardless of their race, class, religion or socio-economic situation.

The Vice-President, who was speaking on a live programme on Friday evening, pointed to the Opposition’s daily tactic of discouraging Guyanese from taking advantage of the opportunities that the government continues to provide, through its false narrative of discrimination.

“We’ve made it clear, we are working for all of our people, regardless of their race or their religion, but we are not going to do it in a manner that is insincere. We’re not trying to prove a point; if we’re ever going to prove a point is that we are working for all of our people,” he said, adding:

“We believe that a young Afro-Guyanese kid should get the same opportunities as a young Indo-Guyanese kid or a young Amerindian or mixed kid or a Portuguese; they are Guyanese children. We want to make sure they all get that.”

He noted that the greatest acts of discrimination were committed by the APNU+AFC government when it fired over 7,000 sugar workers, and some 2,000 Amerindian Community Support Officers (CSOs), placing them on the breadline.

“You’re never going to find that under the PPP/C, because we are builders; we are going to find jobs, whether it is through part-time jobs or whatever. We are builders; we are not people who destroy things, or use up everything that passes in front of us – the resources of the country, we’ve always accumulated,” the Vice-President said.

He made reference to the country’s economic status in 2015 when the APNU+AFC took office, as opposed to when the PPP/C returned to office in 2020, as an example of this government’s astute leadership, and prudent financial management.

A healthy reserve, several development projects, and a high growth rate characterised the country’s economic position before the coalition government took office in 2015, the Vice-President posited.

He echoed the call for Guyanese to ignore the negativity being forced on them by the opposition MPs, noting that they are the same individuals who are capitalising on the opportunities they are telling Guyanese to disregard.

“Don’t fool yourself; they go in Parliament, and they jest and behave like that and talk about discrimination. They’re busy calling government to get help; a lot of them, but they would go out in your communities and tell you, ‘oh, you just squat there, don’t get a house lot there’…

“Like Mocha; they would tell the people, leave them in a problem, when you get into problem, just walk off. Don’t believe those people, I’ve dealt with them for a long time,” Dr Jagdeo contended.

The Vice-President, on many occasions has called out the opposition for spreading lies, and misleading the public in an effort to further its own political interests. He has also called on the opposition to stop the divisive tactics, and to work with the government to build a better future for all Guyanese. (DPI)