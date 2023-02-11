‘Agri’ Ministry commences Regional Extension Training exercise

WITH the aim of strengthening its extension services for the benefit of farmers in every part of the country, the Ministry of Agriculture on Friday commenced its regional extension training programme.

According to a press release shared by the Ministry, the first of many exercises was held at the Regent Street office and saw the attendance of extension coordinators and officers from all ten administrative regions.

Just after assuming office, subject minister Zulfikar Mustapha had expressed concern with the response or the lack thereof, of the extension arm of the ministry and noted that urgent changes were needed to ensure effective and meaningful services were being offered to farmers across the country.

According to the release, Mustapha highlighted the importance of extension services in the successful development of the agriculture sector and reminded that Guyana is leading the Caribbean’s food security efforts.

Minister Mustapha said that it was critical for extension officers to be given up-to-date knowledge related to the sector and be more all-rounded to be able to offer the necessary services and advice to further develop the agriculture sector.

He further stated that agencies needed to adopt a collaborative effort to avoid duplication of reports as the government moves ahead with developing an agriculture database to guide policy decisions to advance the sector.

Several other training exercises will also be held over the coming months, the release added.