News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
US$200M withdrawn from NRF to finance national development priorities
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Development

SENIOR Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh, announced on Thursday that the government has made its first withdrawal this year from the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) in accordance with the NRF Act 2021, following the passage of Budget 2023 in the National Assembly last week.

The minister related that pursuant to Section 16 of the NRF Act 2021, US$200 million equivalent to G$41.6 billion was transferred from the NRF to the Consolidated Fund to finance national development priorities.

It would be recalled that in keeping with the NRF Act 2021, US$607.6 million was withdrawn in 2022 to finance national development priorities and, as part of the Budget 2023 process, Parliamentary approval was granted for a total of US$1.002 billion to be transferred during the fiscal year 2023.

The NRF Act 2021, which came into operation on January 1, 2022, represents a significant improvement in transparency and accountability and the overall management of Guyana’s natural resource wealth for present and future generations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.