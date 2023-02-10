News Archives
IROG Women of Faith Network presents moral education workbook to Mothers’ Union
Jennifer Dewar (left) looks on as Aleema Nazir (right) presents Trinette Cosbert of the Mother’s Union with the flash drive containing the moral education booklet
THE Anglican Mothers’ Union (MU) was on Monday presented with a flash drive containing a copy of a moral education workbook developed to teach children and junior youth morals and spiritual values using sacred scripture from the Hindu, Christian, Muslim and Bahá’í Faiths.

The flash drive was handed over to President of the Union’s Girls Friendly Society, Trinette Cosbert at the Union’s AGM, by Secretary of the Inter-Religious Organisation of Guyana (IROG) and Co-coordinator of its Women of Faith Network (WOFN), Jennifer Dewar and WOFN member, Aleema Nazir.

Valerie Glasgow represents the MU on the WOFN.

According to a IROG release, Dewar in her presentation remarks stated that the children’s workbook represents a small victory for the two-year old fledgling WOFN, which is part of the structure of the international organisation Religions for Peace to which the IROG is affiliated.

It was explained that the WOFN was established to empower women and promote gender equality, and hopes to be able to receive funding to publish hard copies of the workbook.

According to the release, the presentation coincided with IROG’s annual observance of the United Nations World Interfaith Harmony Week on February 1-7.

The IROG began preparations for this special UN Week with the television programme ‘Harmony Talk’ on January 15 and the week was launched on February 1 with a Prayer Breakfast at the National Cultural Centre where the Prime Minister represented the President, and gave the keynote address.

On February 3, the IROG arranged a panel discussion at the University of Guyana at which the Vice Chancellor, Paloma Martin, made welcome remarks, the release added.

Staff Reporter

