GDF Coast Guard rescues fishermen after vessel sinks

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard launched a two-day search and rescue operation Saturday last, following a distress report which indicated that a fishing vessel had lost propulsion in the vicinity of Iron Punt in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to a release from the GDF, three vessels were deployed around midday in an effort to locate the vessel in distress. During the search, debris, including the icebox from the vessel was seen at the foreshore of Iron Punt, hence, it was suspected that the vessel had sunk.

The Coast Guard ranks continued their search on Sunday with the assistance of a civilian vessel and later rescued six fishermen, who were able to swim to shore and were subsequently rescued some 20 miles west of the wreckage site.

The fishermen related that the vessel sank on Thursday February 2, 2023, and they supported each other as they swam ashore.

The men were taken care of, transported to Coast Guard headquarters and were all received by their families at 04:00 hours on Monday February 6, 2022.

“The Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard takes this opportunity to remind mariners to make every effort to ensure that their vessels and engines are inspected and serviced before going out at sea and to be sure to render assistance to any vessel in distress, as mandated by law,” GDF said.