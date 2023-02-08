News Archives
GECOM says will forward all duplicated registrations to police for investigation
GECOM-1

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), on Tuesday, took a decision at its Statutory Meeting to request the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to investigate three (3) cases of duplicate registrations which were committed during the ongoing Cycle of Continuous Registration, the elections secretariat’s public relations division said.

“This decision was taken consequent upon deliberations on a Report on internal investigations that were
conducted in relation to the duplicate registration transactions. These investigations revealed that three (3)
persons who were already registered, applied again for registration using different source documents with
different dates of issue, names, and dates of birth,” GECOM added.

“In view of the case on point, it must be highlighted that the National Registration Act, Chapter 19:08 as
amended by Act No. 26 of 2022 stipulates legal provisions for registration offences and the associated
penalties.

“In this regard, it is of crucial importance to note that the registration laws have outlined penalties
for registration offences, with provision for fines of up to five million dollars ($5,000,000) and imprisonment
of five (5) years.

“The Commission takes this opportunity to formally notify all concerned that henceforth, all cases of duplicate
registrations will be reported to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for investigation, and consequent action in
keeping with the relevant legal provisions.

“The Commission is encouraging all applicants for registration, change of name(s) and corrections to existing
registration particulars to ensure that they abide by the legal registration provisions, and to be aware of the
registration offences and consequences,” a release from the commission noted.

Staff Reporter

